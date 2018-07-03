BIG Festival: Awards 2018: Frostpunk gewinnt den Hauptpreis - 4Players.de

BIG Festival
BIG Festival 2018 - Awards 2018: Frostpunk gewinnt den Hauptpreis

BIG Festival (Events) von BIG Festival - Bildquelle: BIG Festival
Beim BIG Festival (Independent Games Festival in Brasilien) sind die Festival Awards 2018 verliehen worden. Der Hauptpreis ging an Frostpunk (zum Test) von 11Bit Studios. Die internationale Jury begründet die Wahl folgendermaßen: "Das ausgeklügelte Gameplay setzt neue Maßstäbe durch die Kombination aus Strategie, emotionaler Bindung und fantastischem Kunststil." Die Auszeichnungen wurden zum sechsten Mal verliehen. Das Festival ist das "größte Independent Games Festival" in Lateinamerika.

Best Game
Frostpunk, 11Bit Studios, Poland

Nominierungen:
  • Dead Cells (Motion Twin, France)
  • 39 Days to Mars (It's Anecdotal, New Zealand)
  • Semblance (Nyamakop, South Africa)
  • Cultist Simulator (Weather Factory, U.K.)
  • Galaxy of Pen and Paper (Behold Studios, Brazil)
  • Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk, Brazil)

Best Brazilian Game
No Heroes Here, Mad Mimic Interactive, Brazil

Nominierungen:
  • Rock & Rails (Black River Studios)
  • Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk)
  • Galaxy of Pen and Paper (Behold Studios)
  • Hexarmonic (6 Side Studios)
  • Alkimya: Memories of the Last Alchemist (Bad Minions)
  • Radar Warfare (DreamRoad Productions)
  • Roguemance (Lucas Molina)
  • Until Dead – Think to Survive (Monomyto Game Studio)
  • In (Epopeia Games)

Weitere Preisträger
  • Best Latin American Game: Iron Marines, Ironhide Game Studio, Urugai
  • Best Art: Chuchel, Amanita Design, Czech Republic
  • Best Narrative: Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, Dim Bulb Games, USA
  • Best Gameplay: Dead Cells, Motion Twins, France
  • Best Sound: Rhythm Doctor, 7th Beat Games, Peru
  • Innovation: Haimrik, Below the Game, Columbia
  • Best Student Game: Motif., Yeta Game, Turkey
  • Best Multiplayer Game: Muddledash, Slampunks, United Kingdom
  • Best Virtual Reality Game: Luna, Funomena LLC, USA
  • BIG Starter – Best Educational or Social Impact Game: Mompas, Studio Nebulosa, Brazil

Weitere Preisträger - jeweils von eigenen Jurys
  • BIG Impact – Best Educational Game: Marvellous Inc, Marvelous Soft, Brazil
  • BIG Impact – Social Matters Category: Lenin The Lion, Lornyon, Brazil
  • Best Brazilian Student Game (Honorable Mention): Wild Glory, LAJE Studios and Manalith Studios, Brazil
  • Best Game for Kids: Fofuuu, Spacefrog, Brazil
  • BIG Starter – Entertainment: One Beat Minute, Pixjuice, Brazil
  • BIG Brands – Best Game: PSG Football Freestyle, Hermit Crab Studio, Brasil
  • People's Choice Award: No Heroes Here, Mad Mimic Interactive, Brazil (Chosen by BIG Festival's visitors)

Quelle: BIG Festival

