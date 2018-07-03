BIG Festival: Awards 2018: Frostpunk gewinnt den Hauptpreis - 4Players.de

Best Game
Frostpunk, 11Bit Studios, Poland
Nominierungen:
- Dead Cells (Motion Twin, France)
- 39 Days to Mars (It's Anecdotal, New Zealand)
- Semblance (Nyamakop, South Africa)
- Cultist Simulator (Weather Factory, U.K.)
- Galaxy of Pen and Paper (Behold Studios, Brazil)
- Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk, Brazil)
Best Brazilian Game
No Heroes Here, Mad Mimic Interactive, Brazil
Nominierungen:
- Rock & Rails (Black River Studios)
- Unsighted (Studio Pixel Punk)
- Galaxy of Pen and Paper (Behold Studios)
- Hexarmonic (6 Side Studios)
- Alkimya: Memories of the Last Alchemist (Bad Minions)
- Radar Warfare (DreamRoad Productions)
- Roguemance (Lucas Molina)
- Until Dead – Think to Survive (Monomyto Game Studio)
- In (Epopeia Games)
Weitere Preisträger
- Best Latin American Game: Iron Marines, Ironhide Game Studio, Urugai
- Best Art: Chuchel, Amanita Design, Czech Republic
- Best Narrative: Where the Water Tastes Like Wine, Dim Bulb Games, USA
- Best Gameplay: Dead Cells, Motion Twins, France
- Best Sound: Rhythm Doctor, 7th Beat Games, Peru
- Innovation: Haimrik, Below the Game, Columbia
- Best Student Game: Motif., Yeta Game, Turkey
- Best Multiplayer Game: Muddledash, Slampunks, United Kingdom
- Best Virtual Reality Game: Luna, Funomena LLC, USA
- BIG Starter – Best Educational or Social Impact Game: Mompas, Studio Nebulosa, Brazil
Weitere Preisträger - jeweils von eigenen Jurys
- BIG Impact – Best Educational Game: Marvellous Inc, Marvelous Soft, Brazil
- BIG Impact – Social Matters Category: Lenin The Lion, Lornyon, Brazil
- Best Brazilian Student Game (Honorable Mention): Wild Glory, LAJE Studios and Manalith Studios, Brazil
- Best Game for Kids: Fofuuu, Spacefrog, Brazil
- BIG Starter – Entertainment: One Beat Minute, Pixjuice, Brazil
- BIG Brands – Best Game: PSG Football Freestyle, Hermit Crab Studio, Brasil
- People's Choice Award: No Heroes Here, Mad Mimic Interactive, Brazil (Chosen by BIG Festival's visitors)