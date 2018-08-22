Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist: Neue Charaktere und Details der Manga-Versoftung für PC und PS4 vorgestellt - 4Players.de

Bandai Namco Entertainment
und Three Rings haben Details zum Survival-Modus sowie fünf neuen Charakteren in Tokyo Ghoul:re Call to Exist
bekannt gegeben: "Spieler können während des Kampfes verschiedene Möglichkeiten nutzen, um sich einen Vorteil zu verschaffen. Wenn sie eine Granate auf ein Ölfass werfen, verursacht dies nicht nur eine starke Explosion, sondern kann auch für das Sammeln von wichtigen Items nützlich sein."
Fünf neue Charaktere, davon zwei Ghule, zwei Ermittler und ein Halb-Ghul, aus dem Manga werden Teil des für PlayStation 4 und PC (Steam) in Entwicklung befindlichen Spiels sein: "Der Hauptcharakter, Ken Kaneki, war menschlich bis ihm ein Ghul-Organ transplantiert wurde. Durch die Transplantation steigerte sich seine Kraft und Ausdauer erheblich. Er nahm diese Kräfte an und lebt seit dem als Ghul.
Touka Kirishima ist eine High-School-Schülerin und arbeitet als Kellnerin. Sie ist ein Ghul und auf schnelle Kämpfe spezialisiert. Shu Tsukiyama ist ebenfalls ein Ghul, der sich selbst als Feinschmecker bezeichnet.
Ermittler arbeiten für die CCG (Commission of Counter Ghoul, Kommission gegen Ghule), einer Behörde, die an Fällen mit Ghul-Beteiligung arbeiten. Im Kampf nutzen sie mächtige Waffen, die aus den Körpern von Ghulen hergestellt werden. Spieler können in die Rollen zweier Ermittler schlüpfen: Kisho Arima und Kotaro Amon."
