Graveball: Brutales Sportspiel auf dem Friedhof startet Ende Juli - 4Players.de



Zwei Teams mit jeweils drei griftgrünen Goblins prügeln sich gegenseitig die Grütze aus dem Leib, um den Ball - pardon, Totenkopf - in die Endzone oder den schwebenden Korb zu bugsieren.

75% sports game / 25% arena brawler

Skill based mechanics (no auto-aim)

Online competitive multiplayer with dedicated servers and local co-op play

Stat tracking and leaderboards

Unlock and equip a variety of masks, weapons, hairstyles and taunts for your goblin

"On this playing field, depraved shovel-wielding creatures compete to maintain possession of the “skullball” and run it into the opposing end zone to score.Of course, there are other ways to get points in this bizarre blood sport, like shooting the skull into a hoop that appears every 30 seconds – or just killing the other team in quick succession.Graveball is a multiplayer combat sports game where teams of 3 goblins compete in a graveyard.Points are awarded by keeping the skull in your opponent's goal for two seconds or by simultaneously eliminating all the members of the opposing team.Death is not the end in Graveball. When your goblin is killed, you respawn as a ghost that moves swiftly around the arena until you are ready to summon a new goblin from the earth.Graveball combines hilarious ragdoll physics, tight controls, and unique gameplay mechanics to create fast-paced, fun-filled matches.Features include:Music by Brian Brennan"