Zero Killed: Mischung aus Rainbow Six Siege, Counter-Strike und SWAT 4 für alle großen VR-Systeme angekündigt - 4Players.de





Ignibit hat mit Zero Killed einen Multiplayer-Shooter für HTC Vive, Oculus Rift und PlayStation VR angekündigt, der im September auf Steam erhältlich sein wird. Die PSVR-Version folgt zu einem späteren Zeitpunkt. Der nachfolgende Trailer zeigt leider noch keine Spielszenen und auch die aktuellen Screenshots enthalten noch keine Aufnahmen aus den Gefechten. Dabei haben sich die Entwickler heere Ziele gesetzt, denn ihr Spiel soll "die Taktik aus Rainbow Six Siege, den packenden PvP-Multiplayer aus Counter-Strike und die aus SWAT 4 bekannte große Auswahl an Waffen und Ausrüstung" vereinen.

Zwei Teams mit je vier Spielern treten auch in Zero Killed gegeneinander an, wobei jeder Teilnehmer die Wahl aus zehn Charakteren mit jeweils eigenen Eigenschaften und eigener Ausrüstung hat. Letztere umfasst Granaten, Minen, Schallmessgeräte, Handkameras und mehr. Türen und hölzerne Objekte sind zudem zerstörbar. Zusammenarbeit und Kommunikation sollen für einen Sieg von entscheidender Bedeutung sein.





"Big Foot – a heavy weapons specialist and a former weightlifting champion. Equipped with heavy armor, a gas mask, and a door breacher, he comes as close as possible to impersonating a tank.

Ghost – a mysterious man that excels in marksmanship. He doesn't share who he was before being assigned to the Zero Zone. His organization equipped him with lots of hi-tech equipment, such as the enhanced AR glass that allows him to track tagged objects for longer than usual.

Samaritan – one of the best heart surgeons in her country, but officially died a month prior to her Zero Zone assignment. Sent to the Zero Zone as a part of a cleanup expedition, or at least that's what it was officially called.

Pete – a young, hyperactive private assigned to the Zero Zone just after his Spec Ops training and constantly brags about his grades in the Air Force academy. Excellent in handling and shooting assault rifles. Constantly tries to hit on Hydra.

A.N.D. – an introverted nerd with no social skills, but the intelligence of a genius. Offered an assignment in the Zero Zone as a way to avoid a life sentence for hacking the federal reserve and transferring the equivalent of a couple of trucks of gold to his off-shore account.

OX – a former general that served in the Navy. After his son shot himself with his gun, he wanted a suicide assignment – he got the Zero Zone instead. Takes his anger out on the enemies. Brutally.

Hydra – a highly disciplined lieutenant. Exiled from her country after organizing a coup against an 'unpatriotic' government and playing a vigilante by capturing and torturing deserters. Considers Pete childish.

Price – a businessman, former owner of one of the organizations contracted with the extraction of Perunium in the Zero Zone. A computer science engineer with plenty of money.

Freya – a defense specialist with Scandinavian origins. Equipped with heavy armor and an assault shield, she is the person that can definitely endure heavy fire.

Paeon – a Persian doctor with a military background. Assigned to the Zero Zone as a part of the rescue teams, but officially hasn't returned." Bewegen wird man sich ohne Teleportation offenbar wie in einem klasssichen Shooter - Ignibit verspricht, dass Zero Killed keine Übelkeit verursacht. Auf Steam führt das Studio außerdem alle zehn spielbaren Charaktere auf. Nachfolgend die Beschreibungen der Figuren:

