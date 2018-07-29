Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Vertikales 2D-Shoot'em-Up für PC, PS4 und Xbox One veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

HandyGames hat nach der Übernahme durch THQ Nordic das vertikale 2D-Shoot'em-Up Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron
für PC
, PlayStation 4
und Xbox One
veröffentlicht. Kostenpunkt: 14,99 Euro. Der Titel ist seit November 2017 auf Switch
verfügbar (aktuell 33%-Rabatt)."Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron ist ein actiongeladenes, vertikal scrollendes Shoot'em-Up mit einer fesselnden Story. Entweiche den heranschießenden Kugeln, sammle massive Power-ups und nutze deine Spezial-Fähigkeiten, während du Gegnerwellen ausschaltest. Level' dich auf und verbessere die Mitglieder deiner Schwadron mit individuellen Talentbäumen"
, schreiben die Entwickler. Ein ausschließlich lokaler Mehrspieler-Modus für kooperative Gefechte wird geboten - maximal für vier Spieler.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer
Screenshot - Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (PC)
Screenshot - Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (PC)
Screenshot - Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (PC)
Screenshot - Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (PC)
Screenshot - Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (PC)
Screenshot - Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (PC)