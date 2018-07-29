Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Vertikales 2D-Shoot'em-Up für PC, PS4 und Xbox One veröffentlicht - 4Players.de

Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron
Action
Entwickler: HandyGames
Publisher: HandyGames
Release:
24.07.2018
24.07.2018
17.11.2017
24.07.2018

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

von ,

Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron: Vertikales 2D-Shoot'em-Up für PC, PS4 und Xbox One veröffentlicht

Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (Action) von HandyGames
Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (Action) von HandyGames - Bildquelle: HandyGames
HandyGames hat nach der Übernahme durch THQ Nordic das vertikale 2D-Shoot'em-Up Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One veröffentlicht. Kostenpunkt: 14,99 Euro. Der Titel ist seit November 2017 auf Switch verfügbar (aktuell 33%-Rabatt).

"Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron ist ein actiongeladenes, vertikal scrollendes Shoot'em-Up mit einer fesselnden Story. Entweiche den heranschießenden Kugeln, sammle massive Power-ups und nutze deine Spezial-Fähigkeiten, während du Gegnerwellen ausschaltest. Level' dich auf und verbessere die Mitglieder deiner Schwadron mit individuellen Talentbäumen", schreiben die Entwickler. Ein ausschließlich lokaler Mehrspieler-Modus für kooperative Gefechte wird geboten - maximal für vier Spieler.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer


Screenshot - Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (PC)

Screenshot - Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (PC)

Screenshot - Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (PC)

Screenshot - Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (PC)

Screenshot - Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (PC)

Screenshot - Aces of the Luftwaffe - Squadron (PC)


Quelle: HandyGames

Kommentare

