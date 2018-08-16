Super Seducer 2: Verführungskünste aus einer weiblichen Perspektive im Trailer - 4Players.de

Anfang August wurde verkündet, dass der "Verführungssimulator" von Dating-Coach Richard La Ruina in die nächste Runde geht: Super Seducer 2 von RLR Training und Red Dahlia Interactive soll bekanntlich auch zwei Szenarien aus dem Blickwinkel einer Frau bieten - neben acht Exemplaren, in denen man sich als Mann beim Dating versucht. Parallel zum frischen Trailer wurde eine Pressemitteilung veröffentlicht, in der erklärt wird, dass diesmal sowohl vor als auch hinter der Kamera Frauen mehr Einfluss auf die Entwicklung nehmen sollen.



Dabei handelt es sich u.a. um Richards Ehefrau Kate La Ruina als Produzentin und Regisseurin, Schauspielerin und Stuntwoman Jolie Lennon (Justice League, Wonder Woman) sowie Schauspielerin Rachel Warren (Mum’s List, Past Due). Insgesamt seien mehr als 70 Frauen am Projekt beteiligt. Das Spiel erscheint bereits am 12. September für den PC, und zwar auf Steam für 12,99 Dollar.





"Told from a woman’s perspective, the newly added levels shine a light on a side of dating rarely considered. When it comes to dating — or landing a second date, for that matter — it is often thought that a man does much of the heavy lifting. Super Seducer 2 aims to show women how they can confidently charm guys they may view as out of their league or who they aren’t sure how to attract — and offers a look at the hilarious, yet eye-opening consequences of making the wrong moves. Such is the human condition for both men and women!





Super Seducer 2 was such a unique project to be involved in and was an incredible experience,” said Super Seducer 2 actress Rachel Warren. “Being in an interactive medium came with acting challenges which I find truly exciting. Based on the choices in the script, I switched constantly between friendly and angry — with room for a lot of fun improvisation! I think Super Seducer 2 is a valuable learning tool both for men, to learn what to do and what not to do, and also for women to learn how to deal with rude or overly persistent guys. What an experience!”





“As much as we loved the first game, we knew we could make Super Seducer 2 even better and for more than male players,” said producer Kate La Ruina. “I’m honored to have taken a more significant role this time around and work with such a talented team on the game from start to finish. We took a lot of the feedback from the original, and I’m confident that Super Seducer 2 will be an entertaining game that can also enrich people’s dating lives!”





In addition to a female cast and crew, Super Seducer 2 features not one, but two dating commentators. Players will receive feedback to their in-game choices from Richard La Ruina and newcomer Charlotte Jones. Both will offer players context to why certain choices yield specific results when dating, and criticize players who make fools of themselves through inappropriate actions."

