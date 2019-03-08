Gris: Undone-Update und über 300.000 verkaufte Exemplare - 4Players.de

Zugleich gaben die Entwickler bekannt, dass sich das Spiel mittlerweile über 300.000 Mal verkauft hat. Die Entwicklungskosten wurden bereits nach einer Woche wieder eingespielt (wir berichteten). Aktuell ist Gris mit 15%-Rabatt auf Nintendo Switch und PC via Steam, Humble und GOG erhältlich.
GRIS Undone is a free update that includes a small catalog of unused music and designs browsable from the menu!— Nomada Studio - G R I S (@nomadastudiobcn) 7. März 2019
Thanks to the 300,000 people that have enjoyed our story so far.
GRIS is available for 15% off for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/JsAyBTu1B9
