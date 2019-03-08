Gris: Undone-Update und über 300.000 verkaufte Exemplare - 4Players.de

 

Gris: Undone-Update und über 300.000 verkaufte Exemplare

Gris (Geschicklichkeit) von Devolver Digital
Gris (Geschicklichkeit) von Devolver Digital - Bildquelle: Devolver Digital
Nomada Studio und Devolver Digital haben das Undone-Update für Gris veröffentlicht. Es umfasst einige ungenutzte Konzeptbilder von Conrad Roset und Musikstücke von Berlinist zugänglich über einen neuen Punkt im Menü. In der "Kollektion" sind eine alternative Version des musikalischen Hauptthemas und frühe Designs des Kleids von Gris enthalten.

Zugleich gaben die Entwickler bekannt, dass sich das Spiel mittlerweile über 300.000 Mal verkauft hat. Die Entwicklungskosten wurden bereits nach einer Woche wieder eingespielt (wir berichteten). Aktuell ist Gris mit 15%-Rabatt auf Nintendo Switch und PC via Steam, Humble und GOG erhältlich.


Letztes aktuelles Video: Video-Test


Quelle: Devolver Digital

