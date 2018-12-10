 

Gamesplanet: Anzeige: Neue Weihnachtsangebote bei Gamesplanet für For Honor, Space Hulk: Tactics, OKAMI HD - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Gamesplanet
Entwickler: -
Publisher: -
Release:
01.01.2010

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Dying Light - Enhanced Edition [PC] - 15,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • XCOM 2 [PC] - 9,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Far Cry 5 [PC] - 26,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Steel Division: Normandy 44 [PC] - 11,50 (Gamesplanet)
  • Far Cry 4 [PC] - 6,99 (Gamesplanet)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Anzeige: Neue Weihnachtsangebote bei Gamesplanet für For Honor, Space Hulk: Tactics, OKAMI HD

Gamesplanet () von
Gamesplanet () von
Zum Start in die neue Woche bietet unser Kooperationspartner Gamesplanet neue Angebote, um die digitalen Spielebibliotheken mit Schnäppchen zu füllen. Dieses Mal sind u.a. For Honor, Space Hulk: Tactics, OKAMI HD und zwei Titel der Total War-Reihe mit von der Partie. Alle Angebote gelten noch bis einschließlich 16. Dezember 2018. 
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience (PC // Steam) -  5,75¤ (-81%)

FOR HONOR (PC // Uplay) -  8,99 Euro (-70%)

Mad Max (PC // Steam) - 4,25 Euro (-79%)

Farming Simulator 17 (PC, Mac // Steam) - 10,99 Euro (-56%)

Space Hulk: Tactics (PC // Steam) - 27,99 Euro (-30%)

OKAMI HD (PC // Steam) - 10,99 Euro (-45%)

Metro Redux Bundle (PC, Mac, Linux // Steam) - 8,75 Euro (-71%)

Total War: ATTILA (PC, Mac, Linux // Steam) – 8,50 Euro (-79%)

Total War: ROME II - Emperor Edition (PC, Mac // Steam) - 11,50 Euro (-79%)

Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition (PC, Mac, Linux // Steam)  7,50 Euro (-80%)


Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am