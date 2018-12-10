Gamesplanet: Anzeige: Neue Weihnachtsangebote bei Gamesplanet für For Honor, Space Hulk: Tactics, OKAMI HD - 4Players.de

Zum Start in die neue Woche bietet unser Kooperationspartner Gamesplanet neue Angebote, um die digitalen Spielebibliotheken mit Schnäppchen zu füllen. Dieses Mal sind u.a. For Honor, Space Hulk: Tactics, OKAMI HD und zwei Titel der Total War-Reihe mit von der Partie. Alle Angebote gelten noch bis einschließlich 16. Dezember 2018.
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience (PC // Steam) - 5,75¤ (-81%)
FOR HONOR (PC // Uplay) - 8,99 Euro (-70%)
Mad Max (PC // Steam) - 4,25 Euro (-79%)
Farming Simulator 17 (PC, Mac // Steam) - 10,99 Euro (-56%)
Space Hulk: Tactics (PC // Steam) - 27,99 Euro (-30%)
OKAMI HD (PC // Steam) - 10,99 Euro (-45%)
Metro Redux Bundle (PC, Mac, Linux // Steam) - 8,75 Euro (-71%)
Total War: ATTILA (PC, Mac, Linux // Steam) – 8,50 Euro (-79%)
Total War: ROME II - Emperor Edition (PC, Mac // Steam) - 11,50 Euro (-79%)
Cities: Skylines Deluxe Edition (PC, Mac, Linux // Steam) 7,50 Euro (-80%)