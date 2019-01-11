Gamesplanet: Anzeige: Wochenend-Angebote bei Gamesplanet, u.a. Catherine: 15,99 Euro, Tales of Vesperia: 33,99 Euro - 4Players.de

 

Anzeige: Wochenend-Angebote bei Gamesplanet, u.a. Catherine: 15,99 Euro, Tales of Vesperia: 33,99 Euro

Gamesplanet
Anzeige: Wochenend-Angebote bei Gamesplanet, u.a. Catherine: 15,99 Euro, Tales of Vesperia: 33,99 Euro

Wer für das Wochenende noch Spielenachschub sucht, könnte auf unserer Schnäppchen-Übersicht im Allgemeinen und im Besonderen bei unserem Partner Gamesplanet fündig werden. Dort warten sowohl aktuelle PC-Titel wie die mit unserem Gold-Award ausgezeichnete Classic Edition des Kult-Puzzlers Catherine als auch Klassiker oder Vorbestellungen mit ansprechenden Rabatten. Nachfolgend findet ihr eine kleine Auswahl:

Catherine Classic - 15,99 Euro (-20%)
Tales of Vespiria Definitive Edition - 33,99 Euro (-15%)
Sherlock Holmes Collection - 4,99 Euro (-82%)
Dungeons 3 - 8,99 Euro (-80%)
Mass Effect Trilogy - 8,99 Euro (-78%)
Fallout 4 - 14,99 Euro (-50%)
Call of Duty: WW2 - 33,99 Euro (-43%)

Vorbestellungen:
Resident Evil 2 - 44,99 Euro (-25%)
Tropico 6 - 39,99 Euro (-20%), für Abonnenten von 4Players Pur 37,49 Euro (-25%)
Rage 2 - 47,99 Euro (-20%)




