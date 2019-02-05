Gamesplanet: Aktuelle Wochenangebote mit bis zu 90% Rabatt, u.a. Injustice 2 - 14,99 Euro; Stealth Inc. 2 - 1,50 Euro - 4Players.de

 

Gamesplanet: Aktuelle Wochenangebote mit bis zu 90% Rabatt, u.a. Injustice 2 - 14,99 Euro; Stealth Inc. 2 - 1,50 Euro

Gamesplanet
Gamesplanet: Aktuelle Wochenangebote, u.a. Injustice 2 - 14,99 Euro; Stealth Inc. 2 - 1,50 Euro

Die Temperaturen steigen zwar langsam, doch so angenehm, als dass sie einen vom Spielen abbringen könnten, sind sie noch nicht. Und wer Nachschub braucht, könnte mit den aktuellen Angeboten unseres Kooperations-Partners Gamesplanet fündig werden. Neben Flash-Deals wie dem Prügler Injustice 2, der nur noch bis morgen um 10.00 Uhr mit 70 Prozent Rabatt für 14,99 Euro erhältlich ist, warten u.a. auch Titel wie Metal Gear Rising Revengeance. Dead Cells oder die Mount & Blade Collection. Nachfolgend findet ihr eine Auswahl an Angeboten.

Flash-Deals:
Injustice 2 - 14,99 Euro (-70%)
Ryse: Son of Rome - 2,99 Euro (-80%)
Metal Gear Rising Revengeance - 2,50 Euro (-87%)

Wochenangebote, gültig bis einschließlich 10.02.:
Human Fall Flat - 3,99 Euro (-73%)
For the King - 6,99 Euro (-65%)
Bomber Crew - 4,99 Euro (-67%)
The Flame in the Flood - 2,50 Euro (-83%)
Mount & Blade Full Collection - 12,99 Euro (-68%)
Northgard - 18,75 Euro (-33%)
Dead Cells - 19,99 Euro (-20%)
Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones - 1,50 Euro (-90%)

Sonderaktion:
Meeple Station - 14,44 Euro (-15%), inkl. Regions of Ruin (bis einschließlich 08.02.19)
Regions of Ruin - 1,19 Euro (-90%)




