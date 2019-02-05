Gamesplanet: Aktuelle Wochenangebote mit bis zu 90% Rabatt, u.a. Injustice 2 - 14,99 Euro; Stealth Inc. 2 - 1,50 Euro - 4Players.de

Flash-Deals:
Injustice 2 - 14,99 Euro (-70%)
Ryse: Son of Rome - 2,99 Euro (-80%)
Metal Gear Rising Revengeance - 2,50 Euro (-87%)
Wochenangebote, gültig bis einschließlich 10.02.:
Human Fall Flat - 3,99 Euro (-73%)
For the King - 6,99 Euro (-65%)
Bomber Crew - 4,99 Euro (-67%)
The Flame in the Flood - 2,50 Euro (-83%)
Mount & Blade Full Collection - 12,99 Euro (-68%)
Northgard - 18,75 Euro (-33%)
Dead Cells - 19,99 Euro (-20%)
Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones - 1,50 Euro (-90%)
Sonderaktion:
Meeple Station - 14,44 Euro (-15%), inkl. Regions of Ruin (bis einschließlich 08.02.19)
Regions of Ruin - 1,19 Euro (-90%)