Spirit of the North: Idyllisches Fuchs-Abenteuer angekündigt; zeitexklusiv für PS4 - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Spirit of the North
3D-Adventure
Entwickler: Infuse Studio
Publisher: -
Release:
kein Termin
kein Termin

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Nintendo Classic Mini: NES - 54,99 (Amazon)
  • Nintendo Classic Mini: SNES - 74,99 (Amazon)
  • Doom 4 [PlayStation 4] - 9,80 (Amazon)
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 [Xbox One] - 19,99
  • Quakecon-Sale, u.a. Doom - 9,99 (Steam)
  • Sniper Elite 4 - 8,99 (Steam)
  • Just Cause 3 XL Edition - 6,74 (Steam)
  • Darkest Dungeon - 9,19 (GOG)
  • Warhammer 40K Inquisitor: Martyr - 33,74 (Humble Store)
  • Metro Redux Bundle - 7,49 (Indiegala)
  • Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges - 14,99 (Fanatical)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Spirit of the North: Idyllisches Fuchs-Abenteuer angekündigt; zeitexklusiv für PS4

Spirit of the North (Adventure) von
Spirit of the North (Adventure) von - Bildquelle: Infuse Studio
Manchmal sind offizielle Websites derart hübsch gestaltet, dass wir uns kaum entscheiden können, welches Artwork wir fürs Teaserbild aussuchen. Ein gutes Beispiel dafür ist das frisch angekündigte Spirit of the North, in dem ein putziger Fuchs durch die idyllische Wildnis wildert. Dabei handelt es sich um ein Adventure von Infuse Studio, das zunächst zeitexklusiv für PlayStation 4 erscheinen soll.
Bild

Screenshot - Spirit of the North (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Spirit of the North (PS4)

Bild

Screenshot - Spirit of the North (PS4)

Einen Termin gibt es noch nicht. In der Rolle des Fuchses hat man den namensgebenden weiblichen Geisterfuchs "Spirit of the North" geweckt, der einem auf dem Weg durch die idyllische Tundra, Höhlen und über Bergwiesen hilft, die von isländischen Landschaften und nordischer Folklore inspiriert wurden:

"Together, they traverse tundra, explore glacial caves, and cross calm alpine meadows to follow a scarlet trail that stains the sky. The game is unique in that it purposefully has no dialog or narrative. Players must breath in their surroundings to solve various environment puzzles and postulate the meaning of an ancient civilization left in ruin. Co-creator of the game Tayler Christensen stated, “The mellow pace of the game is intended to encourage players to slow down
and ponder their environments. Only then can they come to understand their spirit companion and discover their own purpose in the mysteries of the past.”

Letztes aktuelles Video: Debuet-Trailer


Quelle: Offizielle Website

Kommentare

Nuracus schrieb am
Bei kleineren Produktionen halte ich es noch für glaubwürdig, wenn man sagt, die Zeitexklusivität und die damit einhergehende Finanzspritze sorgt überhaupt erst dafür, dass das Spiel vernünftig entwickelt werden kann.
Kann ich mir gut vorstellen, muss aber nicht automatisch so sein.
Bei größeren Titeln und sowas wie nem CoD-DLC ist es aber völliger Bullshit.
Ich warte auf Infos. Solang für mich nicht klar ist, dass es um eine wichtige Finanzspritze ging bzw. der Entwickler klarstellt, dass sie ohnehin erstmal nur Kapazitäten für eine Version haben, rühre ich da nicht an.
Darüber hinaus bin ich der Ansicht, dass Zeitexklusivität kommuniziert werden muss, klar und transparent.
Doc Angelo schrieb am
ChrisJumper hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 18:40
 Bei Zeitexklusivität glauben die Entwickler können sie halt etwas mehr Absetzen in einer kürzeren Zeit. So paradox das klingt, ohne direkt fünf Versionen parallel zu supporten.
Eine Exklusivität wird nahezu immer vom Anbieter der Plattform bezahlt. Es werden auf jeden Fall weniger Einheiten abgesetzt, daher muss der Plattform-Anbieter das kompensieren.
Zum Spiel: Schon wieder ein Spiel mit einem Fuchs. Scheint in Mode zu sein.
Nuracus schrieb am
Ich hab vielleicht ein bisschen vorschnell rumgeraget. Aufm Weg nach Hause schreib ich noch bisschen was.
Xris schrieb am
Nuracus hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 18:36
 Sieht ziemlich geil aus, hätte ich echt Lust drauf.
Aber wisst ihr was?
Zeitexklusiv.
Son Scheiß unterstütz ich nicht. Eine der bescheuertsten "Features", die sich in den jetzigen Generationen festgesetzt haben (ja, sowas gabs früher schon, aber heute ist es endgültig angekommen.
Was hab ich denn davon?
Was nützt es MIR, dass es zeitexklusiv ist?
So eine Idiotie. Behaltet den Mist. Wenns mal gratis im PS Plus ist, dann meinetwegen, aber glaubt nicht, dass ich den DLC dazu kauf.
Eventuell ein besser optimiertes Spiel? Ich meine schau dir die meisten AAA Multiplatts an. Viele laufen nicht so optimal. Gesteht zwar so niemand ein, aber ich denke das die gleichzeitige Multiplatt Entwicklung schon ihren Tribut fordert. Davon einmal abgesehen hab ich persönlich Geduld. Waere jetzt auch kein Weltuntergang wenn es zuerst auf der Box erscheinen wuerde. Am Ende wayne.
Ausserdem frage ich mich ob du es auch boykottiert hättest hätte mann die zeitexklusivität nicht ausdrücklich erwähnt. Es erscheinen laufend iwelche Indies die zunächst nicht auf allen Plattformen erscheinen. Oft auf PC und nur auf einer der beiden Konsolen. Stellt sich auch die Frage nach dem Warum.
ChrisJumper schrieb am
Oh das hab ich auch mal auf die Watchliste gesetzt.
Zeitexklusivität ist wirklich blöd. Aber ich kann damit leben. Es ist mir immer noch lieber als wenn gar nicht drauf eingegangen wird, wie bei Rockstar. Wo man dann nie was sagt und dann kommt es doch.
Das ist es halt ein Vorteil wenn es dann überhaupt für anderen Plattformen veröffentlicht wird und du weißt genau das es dann in 6 oder 12 Monaten auch für deine Konsole erscheint oder für PC und du das dann da noch nach holen kannst.
Zeitexklusivität verhält sich für die Entwickler in etwa wie, das handeln der Spieler.. das sie auf ein Game einfach warten können und es dann hoffentlich billiger wird. Ich will jetzt nicht das eine mit dem anderen Rechtfertigen, aber es wirkt so. Bei Zeitexklusivität glauben die Entwickler können sie halt etwas mehr Absetzen in einer kürzeren Zeit. So paradox das klingt, ohne direkt fünf Versionen parallel zu supporten.
schrieb am