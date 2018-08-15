Spirit of the North: Idyllisches Fuchs-Abenteuer angekündigt; zeitexklusiv für PS4 - 4Players.de

Manchmal sind offizielle Websites derart hübsch gestaltet, dass wir uns kaum entscheiden können, welches Artwork wir fürs Teaserbild aussuchen. Ein gutes Beispiel dafür ist das frisch angekündigte Spirit of the North , in dem ein putziger Fuchs durch die idyllische Wildnis wildert. Dabei handelt es sich um ein Adventure von Infuse Studio, das zunächst zeitexklusiv für PlayStation 4 erscheinen soll.

Screenshot - Spirit of the North (PS4) Screenshot - Spirit of the North (PS4) Screenshot - Spirit of the North (PS4)

Einen Termin gibt es noch nicht. In der Rolle des Fuchses hat man den namensgebenden weiblichen Geisterfuchs "Spirit of the North" geweckt, der einem auf dem Weg durch die idyllische Tundra, Höhlen und über Bergwiesen hilft, die von isländischen Landschaften und nordischer Folklore inspiriert wurden:



"Together, they traverse tundra, explore glacial caves, and cross calm alpine meadows to follow a scarlet trail that stains the sky. The game is unique in that it purposefully has no dialog or narrative. Players must breath in their surroundings to solve various environment puzzles and postulate the meaning of an ancient civilization left in ruin. Co-creator of the game Tayler Christensen stated, “The mellow pace of the game is intended to encourage players to slow down

and ponder their environments. Only then can they come to understand their spirit companion and discover their own purpose in the mysteries of the past.”

Letztes aktuelles Video: Debuet-Trailer