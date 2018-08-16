Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts: Neuer Teil der Scharfschützen-Saga angekündigt - 4Players.de

"It is exciting to see the team really motivated and working hard on our next sniping game", so CEO Marek Tyminski. "They don’t have to start from scratch this time and can now – on top of developing new content – spend way more time on improving things they already have. (...) We were too ambitious in terms of the scope of Sniper Ghost Warrior 3, but we’ve learned from our missteps. Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts will be more focused on emergent gameplay with an open-ended mission design that the team feels strong about, but it will not be set in an open world. It is going to be a more tactical, more condensed experience and the game will offer plenty of replayability, both on the single player campaign and on the multiplayer modes." Bild- oder Videomaterial aus dem Spiel wurde bisher nicht veröffentlicht.

CI Games hat im Vorfeld der gamescom Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts für PC, PlayStation 4 und Xbox One angekündigt . Der jüngste Teil der Scharfschützen-Saga soll den Spieler 2019 ins harsche Klima der Sibirischen Wildnis entführen und wie der Titel bereits andeutet ein vertragsbasiertes Aufgabensystem (mit hohem Wiederspielwert) bieten. Statt einer offenen Spielwelt wie in Sniper Ghost Warrior 3 werde man in der Einzelspieler-Kampagne jetzt wieder maßgeschneiderte Missionen und Karten mit klaren Zielen und Belohnungen haben, die man beliebig oft wiederholen und auf unterschiedliche Weisen angehen könne. Zudem werden viele optionale Ziele und Belohnungen sowie eine optimierte Game-Engine mit stabilerer Bildrate und verkürzten Ladezeiten versprochen. Nicht näher spezifizierte Mehrspieler-Modi sind ebenfalls geplant.