Vestaria Saga: Taktik-Rollenspiel des Fire-Emblem-Schöpfers auf Westkurs; Demo auf Steam erhältlich - 4Players.de

Dangen Entertainment wird das 2016 in Japan veröffentlichte Taktik-Rollenspiel Vestaria Saga von Fire-Emblem-Schöpfer Shouzou Kaga 2019 auch in westlichen Gefilden veröffentlichen. Konkret soll der PC-Titel ins Englische übersetzt und auf Steam veröffentlicht werden, wo seit heute (16. August 2018) eine kostenlose Anspielfassung zum Download bereitsteht.
Zur Hintergrundgeschichte heißt es: "Vestaria Saga tells the story of international conflict between a powerful empire, and a small coastal kingdom. When an imperial ship is set ablaze near the port of Meleda, it sparks a cascade of events that thrusts young warrior Zadrian into a war for the soul and future of his kingdom. On the run from a vicious imperial force and short on allies, Zade and his small band of knights must make difficult decisions to ensure that Meleda's princess, and the very future of its lineage, remain intact.
However, not everything is as it seems, and forces in the dark corners of the continent conspire. The stage is set, and the pieces have begun to move." Die Spielmechanik wird folgendermaßen beschrieben: "Vestaria Saga is a classically styled Strategy RPG, where positioning, movement, and even weaponry, are paramount to success. Move your heavily armed units around a classic styled grid-based map and engage pirates, rebels, monsters, imperial soldiers, and anyone else that stands in your way." Mehr dazu auf der offiziellen Website und im folgenden Video:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Demo-Ankuendigung