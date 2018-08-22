Grandia + Grandia 2 HD Remaster: Rollenspiel-Klassiker nehmen Kurs auf Switch und PC - 4Players.de

Grandia + Grandia 2 HD Remaster
Rollenspiel
Entwickler: Game Arts
Release:
12.2018
Alias: Grandia + Grandia II HD Remaster , Grandia & Grandia 2 HD Remaster , Grandia & Grandia II HD Remaster

von ,

Grandia + Grandia 2 HD Remaster: Rollenspiel-Klassiker nehmen Kurs auf Switch und PC

Grandia + Grandia 2 HD Remaster (Rollenspiel) von GungHo Online Entertainment
Grandia + Grandia 2 HD Remaster (Rollenspiel) von GungHo Online Entertainment - Bildquelle: GungHo Online Entertainment
GungHo Online Entertainment America hat das Rollenspiel-Doppelpack Grandia + Grandia 2 HD Remaster von Game Arts für Nintendo Switch angekündigt:


Die beiden RPG-Klassiker sollen im Winter für die Nintendo-Konsole erscheinen. Zudem wird das HD-Remaster des ersten Teils im Herbst 2018 via Steam für PC erscheinen. Ein HD-Remaster des zwiten Teils ist dort bereits seit August 2015 als Anniversary Edition erhältlich.

Quelle: GungHo Online Entertainment America / Twitter

