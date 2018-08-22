Grandia + Grandia 2 HD Remaster: Rollenspiel-Klassiker nehmen Kurs auf Switch und PC - 4Players.de

Grandia I and Grandia II HD Remaster are both heading to #NintendoSwitch.— GungHo Online (@GungHo_America) 20. August 2018
For PC fans, Grandia I HD Remaster will be joining our existing library of #Steam releases. Stay tuned for more details and check out the original announcement @IGN https://t.co/DRef6CYdts
Die beiden RPG-Klassiker sollen im Winter für die Nintendo-Konsole erscheinen. Zudem wird das HD-Remaster des ersten Teils im Herbst 2018 via Steam für PC erscheinen. Ein HD-Remaster des zwiten Teils ist dort bereits seit August 2015 als Anniversary Edition erhältlich.