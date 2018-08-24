Ary and the Secret of Seasons: Jahreszeiten-Abenteuer für PC, PS4, Xbox One und Switch angekündigt - 4Players.de

Die Entwickler eXiin und Fishing Cactus haben zusammen mit Publisher Modus Games das Jahreszeiten-Abenteuer Ary and the Secret of Seasons
offiziell angekündigt. Das Action-Adventure soll 2019 für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch und PC (Steam) erscheinen.
Im Spiel begleitet man das junge Mädchen Ary auf ihrer Reise durch die Welt von Valdi, um die Jahreszeiten wiederherszustellen. Sie beschwört kleine Sphären, die saisonale Ökosysteme enthalten, mit denen sie umgebungsspezifische Rätsel lösen und Hindernisse überwinden kann. Das Titel wurde auf der gamescom 2017 als "Best Unity Game" ausgezeichnet und kann dieses Jahr in der Indie Arena (Stand A020, Halle 10.1) in Köln begutachtet werden. Mehr dazu auf der offiziellen Website
und im folgenden Video:
Letztes aktuelles Video: Ankuendigungs-Trailer
Screenshot - Ary and the Secret of Seasons (PC)
