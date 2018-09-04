The Binding of Isaac: Repentance: Finaler DLC für Rebirth angekündigt - 4Players.de

Its official! Binding of Isaac: Repentance is the FINAL (for real this time) DLC for isaac. it will include the amazing Antibirth mod + a ton more content that will make you shit your butts! im working along side @FixItVinh to tweak the mod and make it canon!— Edmund McMillen (@edmundmcmillen) 1. September 2018
Das Add-on soll neben einer Menge neuer Inhalte auch die Antibirth-Modifikation umfassen, die McMillen zusammen mit den Entwicklern der Mod noch etwas aufmotzen will. Zudem hat Nicalis im Rahmen der PAX West 2018 erste Spielszenen aus Repentance veröffentlicht:
Are you at #PAXWest2018? Come repent at Booth 233 with The Binding of Isaac: Repentance pic.twitter.com/ENReKVqNqF— Nicalis, Inc. (@nicalis) 31. August 2018
Letztes aktuelles Video: Teaser Trailer