The Binding of Isaac: Repentance: Finaler DLC für Rebirth angekündigt - 4Players.de

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance
Action-Adventure
Entwickler: Nicalis
Publisher: Nicalis
Release:
kein Termin

Nachrichten

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance - Finaler DLC für Rebirth angekündigt

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance (Action) von Nicalis
The Binding of Isaac: Repentance (Action) von Nicalis - Bildquelle: Nicalis
Nach dem ominösen Teaser-Video zu The Binding of Isaac: Repentance Ende letzter Woche (wir berichteten), hat Serienvater Edmund McMillen den Schleier um das Projekt inzwischen etwas gelüftet und via Twitter erklärt, dass es sich bei Repentance um die nächste und dieses Mal auch tatsächlich letzte DLC-Erweiterung für The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth handle:


Das Add-on soll neben einer Menge neuer Inhalte auch die Antibirth-Modifikation umfassen, die McMillen zusammen mit den Entwicklern der Mod noch etwas aufmotzen will. Zudem hat Nicalis im Rahmen der PAX West 2018 erste Spielszenen aus Repentance veröffentlicht:


Letztes aktuelles Video: Teaser Trailer


Quelle: Edmund McMillen / Nicalis / Twitter

Kommentare

schrieb am