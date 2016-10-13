Sony Interactive Entertainment: Welche Spiele werden auf der Paris Games Week 2016 gezeigt? - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Sony

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Anno 2205: Frontiers [PC Code - Uplay] -  11,95 Euro  ***  PlayStation 4 Slim + Mafia 3 USK 18 -  289,00 Euro (zzgl. USK-18-Versand)  ***  6 Filme auf DVD für 20 EUR  ***  Raspberry Pi 3 Model B -  34,99 Euro  ***   Life Is Strange [PS4]    23,46 Euro  ***   Indiana Jones und die Legende der Kaisergruft - 2,19 Euro (auf GOG)  ***

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       

Sony: Welche Spiele werden auf der Paris Games Week 2016 gezeigt? Keine Pressekonferenz

Sony Interactive Entertainment (Unternehmen) von Sony
Sony Interactive Entertainment (Unternehmen) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
Auch auf der Paris Games Week 2016 wird Sony in diesem Jahr keine Pressekonferenz veranstalten. Das Unternehmen wird stattdessen auf der Messe in Paris (Porte de Versailles; 27. bis 31 Oktober 2016) eine Reihe von Spielen in Halle 1 präsentieren. Ungefähr 300 Spiel-Stationen werden aufgeboten (30 für PlayStation VR).

Präsentation im "Theater" (mit 60 Plätzen)
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn auf PS4 Pro 4K UHD, HDR
  • inFAMOUS: First Light auf PS4 Pro 4K UHD, HDR
  • The Last Guardian
  • Detroit: Become Human

Spielbare PlayStation-VR-Titel:
  • Farpoint
  • Batman Arkham VR
  • Resident Evil 7 VR
  • RIGS
  • Until Dawn - Rush of Blood
  • Robinson: The Journey
  • Final Fantasy 15
  • Eagle Flight
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider
  • Bound
  • Driveclub VR
  • EVE: Valkyrie
  • Kitchen
  • Battlezone
  • VR Worlds
  • Headmaster
  • Moto Racer 4
  • VR Playroom
  • Carnival

Spielbare PlayStation-4-Titel:
  • Horizon: Zero Dawn
  • GT Sport
  • Call of Duty: Warfare Infinite
  • Gravity Rush 2
  • Final Fantasy 15
  • Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
  • FIFA 17
  • For Honor
  • Destiny: Lords of Iron
  • Mafia 3
  • PES 17
  • Steep
  • NBA 2K17
  • Skylanders: Imaginators
  • The Tomorrow Children
  • Abzu
  • Drawn to Death
  • Everybody's Golf

Quelle: PlayStation.Blog, Sony

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+