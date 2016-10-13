Sony Interactive Entertainment: Welche Spiele werden auf der Paris Games Week 2016 gezeigt? - 4Players.de

von Marcel Kleffmann,
Sony: Welche Spiele werden auf der Paris Games Week 2016 gezeigt? Keine Pressekonferenz
Auch auf der Paris Games Week 2016 wird Sony in diesem Jahr keine Pressekonferenz veranstalten. Das Unternehmen wird stattdessen auf der Messe in Paris (Porte de Versailles; 27. bis 31 Oktober 2016) eine Reihe von Spielen in Halle 1 präsentieren. Ungefähr 300 Spiel-Stationen werden aufgeboten (30 für PlayStation VR).
Präsentation im "Theater" (mit 60 Plätzen)
Spielbare PlayStation-VR-Titel:
Spielbare PlayStation-4-Titel:
Präsentation im "Theater" (mit 60 Plätzen)
- Horizon: Zero Dawn auf PS4 Pro 4K UHD, HDR
- inFAMOUS: First Light auf PS4 Pro 4K UHD, HDR
- The Last Guardian
- Detroit: Become Human
Spielbare PlayStation-VR-Titel:
- Farpoint
- Batman Arkham VR
- Resident Evil 7 VR
- RIGS
- Until Dawn - Rush of Blood
- Robinson: The Journey
- Final Fantasy 15
- Eagle Flight
- Rise of the Tomb Raider
- Bound
- Driveclub VR
- EVE: Valkyrie
- Kitchen
- Battlezone
- VR Worlds
- Headmaster
- Moto Racer 4
- VR Playroom
- Carnival
Spielbare PlayStation-4-Titel:
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- GT Sport
- Call of Duty: Warfare Infinite
- Gravity Rush 2
- Final Fantasy 15
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- FIFA 17
- For Honor
- Destiny: Lords of Iron
- Mafia 3
- PES 17
- Steep
- NBA 2K17
- Skylanders: Imaginators
- The Tomorrow Children
- Abzu
- Drawn to Death
- Everybody's Golf