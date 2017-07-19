Sony: Summer Sale 2017: Rabattaktion im PlayStation-Store für Spiele auf PS4, PS3, PS Vita und PSVR - 4Players.de

PS4
- Grand Theft Auto V
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17
- Ratchet & Clank
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands - Deluxe Edition
- DiRT 4
- Battlefield 1
- Battlefield 1 Deluxe Edition
- Battlefield 1 Ultimate Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- TEKKEN 7
- TEKKEN 7 Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Standard Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- STAR WARS Battlefront Ultimate Edition
- Mad Max
- The Last Guardian
- Titanfall 2
- 7 Days to Die
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- Mass Effect: Andromeda Deluxe Edition
- FOR HONOR
- Bloodborne
- Bloodborne: Game of the Year Edition
- Mortal Kombat X
- Mortal Kombat XL
- DOOM
- Outlast 2
- Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
- KNACK
- NBA 2K17
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition
- NBA 2K17 Kobe Bryant Legend Edition Gold
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition
- Need for Speed
- Need for Speed Deluxe Edition
- Fallout 4
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Heavy Rain
- The Heavy Rain & BEYOND: Two Souls Collection
- Grand Theft Auto V & 1. Great White Shark Cash Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V & 2. Whale Shark Cash Card Bundle
- Grand Theft Auto V & 3. Megalodon Shark Cash Card Bundle
- EA SPORTS FIFA 17 Deluxe Edition
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition
DLC:
- Bloodborne The Old Hunters
- Fallout 4 Season Pass Bundle
- Tom Clancy’s The Division – Season Pass
- STAR WARS Battlefront Season Pass
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass
- DRIVECLUB Season Pass
- Dying Light Season Pass
- WWE 2K17 Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed IV Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Jack the Ripper
- NBA 2K17 All-Time College Bundle
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Collector’s Edition Upgrade
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Upgrade
- Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghost
- Ghost Recon Wildlands – Narco Road
- Dying Light Cuisine & Cargo
- Dying Light The Bozak Horde
- Dying Light Ultimate Survivor Bundle
- Dying Light: The Following
- Titanfall 2 Deluxe Edition Content
- Titanfall 2: Angel City’s Most Wanted Bundle
- Titanfall 2: Colony Reborn Bundle
- Titanfall 2: Monarch’s Reign Bundle
- Fallout 4 – Various
- Project CARS On Demand Pack
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Jaws of Hakkon
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – The Descent
- Dragon Age: Inquisition – Trespasser
- Outlast: Whistleblower
PS VR:
- NBA 2KVR Experience
- Batman: Arkham VR
- DRIVECLUB VR
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Robinson: The Journey
- Job Simulator
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Eagle Flight
- Sports Bar VR
- Thumper
- RIGS Mechanized Combat League
- Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes
- The Brookhaven Experiment
- Battlezone
- Wayward Sky
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew
- Tumble VR
- Carnival Games VR
- Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
- DiRT Rally PLAYSTATION VR UPGRADE DLC ADD-ON
- Farpoint
- The Martian VR Experience
- Perfect
- Time Machine VR
- Lethal VR
- Pinball FX2 VR
- Pinball FX2 VR: Season 1 Pack
- Volume
- Windlands
- Werewolves Within