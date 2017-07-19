Sony: Summer Sale 2017: Rabattaktion im PlayStation-Store für Spiele auf PS4, PS3, PS Vita und PSVR - 4Players.de

Summer Sale 2017: Rabattaktion im PlayStation-Store für Spiele auf PS4, PS3, PS Vita und PSVR

Sony hat den "Summer Sale 2017" im PlayStation.Store gestartet. Im Zuge der Rabattaktion werden allerlei Spiele für PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, PlayStation 3 und PS Vita sowie diverse Download-Erweiterungen mit Rabatt (bis zu 60%) angeboten. Reduziert erhältlich sind zum Beispiel Battlefield 1, Ghost Recon Wildlands, FIFA 17, Ratchet & Clank, Tekken 7, DiRT 4, Titanfalls 2, Mass Effect: Andromeda sowie Bloodborne The Old Hunters (DLC). Auch ausgewählte PS-VR-Inhalte wie Batman: Arkham VR, Robinson: The Journey, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood und PlayStation VR Worlds werden mit Rabatt angeboten.

PS4


DLC:


PS VR:


