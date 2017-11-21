Sony: Black-Friday-Rabattaktion: "PlayStation Store Mega Wochenendangebote"

schrieb am 21.11.2017 um 19:27 Uhr

Spiritflare82 hat geschrieben: ? Heute 18:09

zu Persona 5: umso mehr abstand ich habe umso schlechter fand ich das Game,einfach zuviele Sachen drin die stören, Story war auch solala, die Dungeons öde und..das ganze Spiel nach hinten raus zu lang, zu langweilig. Unter 100Stunden kommt man aus der Nummer nicht raus und mehr als desöfteren wünschte man sich ans Ende

wenn da mal nicht Xenoblade Chronicles 2 besser wird...

Persona 5 war mein Highlight des Jahres. Ich hab jede Sekunde in den 75 Stunden die ich gebraucht habe genossen und war traurig als es vorbei war. Mein Game of the Year.Keines der anderen Games hat soviel Spaß gemacht. Und dieses Jahr gab es ne Menge guter Sachen.