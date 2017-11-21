Sony
Sony

Sony: Black-Friday-Rabattaktion: "PlayStation Store Mega Wochenendangebote"

Sony hat die "PlayStation Store Mega Wochenendangebote" als Black-Friday-Rabattaktion für digitale Spiele auf PS4, PlayStation VR, PS3 und PS Vita angekündigt (zur Webseite). Die Rabattaktion startet am Donnerstag (23. November). PlayStation-Plus-Mitglieder haben bereits seit heute Zugriff auf die Angebote. Versprochen werden Rabatte auf einige große Titel wie GT Sport, FIFA 18, The Witcher 3, Assassin's Creed Origins und mehr. Auch die 12-monatige PS-Plus-Mitgliedschaft gibt es 25 Prozent günstiger.

Quelle: PlayStation.Blog, Sony

Kommentare

DitDit schrieb am
Spiritflare82 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 18:09
zu Persona 5: umso mehr abstand ich habe umso schlechter fand ich das Game,einfach zuviele Sachen drin die stören, Story war auch solala, die Dungeons öde und..das ganze Spiel nach hinten raus zu lang, zu langweilig. Unter 100Stunden kommt man aus der Nummer nicht raus und mehr als desöfteren wünschte man sich ans Ende
wenn da mal nicht Xenoblade Chronicles 2 besser wird...
Persona 5 war mein Highlight des Jahres. Ich hab jede Sekunde in den 75 Stunden die ich gebraucht habe genossen und war traurig als es vorbei war. Mein Game of the Year.
Keines der anderen Games hat soviel Spaß gemacht. Und dieses Jahr gab es ne Menge guter Sachen.
Balmung schrieb am
Persona 5 wäre zwar ne Idee, aber auch ich hab noch zu viele Spiele zu spielen und lass es daher erst mal sein. Bis ich dann mal dazu komme, gibt es sicherlich immer mal wieder ein Angebot oder die Retail ist entsprechend günstig zu haben.
Ansonsten ist in der Liste nicht viel dabei was mich interessiert bzw. ich nicht schon habe.
llove7 schrieb am
Nur als Info wer sowohl Ps4 als auch eine Xbox hat. Im Xbox Store gibt es aktuell fast die identischen Angebote, manches gleich manches billiger, Vergleichen lohnt sich.
cM0 schrieb am
EllieJoel hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 17:49
cM0 hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 17:23
 Persona 5 für den Preis reizt mich sehr aber es kommen so viele JRPGs in der nächsten Zeit dass ich nicht weiß ob ich dazukommen werde. Naja, ich überlegs mir.
Also ganz ehrlich mein lieber kein JRPG das in den letzten 10 Jahren raus kam oder in naher Zukunft rauskommt sehe ich auf einen Level mit Persona 5. Für mich eines wenn nicht das beste JRPG das ich je gespielt und und mit einen Umfang von weit über 100 Stunden jeden Penny wert.
Gerade der Umfang ist das Problem denn für 100 Stunden brauch ich 2 Monate wenn ich nicht viel anderes spiele ;) In der nächsten Zeit erscheinen Xenoblade 2 (freue ich mich sehr drauf), Ni No Kuni 2 (habe ich auch großes Interesse dran), dazu Final Fantasy World (Pc Version erscheint heute), Final Fantasy 15 (PC Version Anfang 2018) und Ys 8 (PC Version auch Anfang 2018). Dazu noch eine überarbeitete Version von Star Ocen TLH für PC. Dann noch das Secret of Mana Remake. Edit: Lost Sphear erscheint auch noch aber das wird wohl eher schlecht.
Das ist schon einiges. Gerade Xenoblade 2 und Ni No Kuni 2 ringen mit Persona um meine Aufmerksamkeit. Beim Rest kann ich auch warten und die Spiele später irgendwann spielen. Habe ich bisher ja schon gemacht denn Konsolenversionen...
Spiritflare82 schrieb am
Irgendwie inzwischen bei den Deals...alles gefühlt schon dreimal im Angebot gewesen und bekommt man außerhalb von PSN auch locker für die Preise wenn nicht drunter...nur das man da noch die Scheibe in der Hand hat die man wieder verkaufen kann oder eintauschen kann gegen andere Games.
Der Preis mag da manchmal verlockend sein, trotzdem lohnt sichs außerhalb von PSN einzukaufen
