Sony: Bisher größte Rabattaktion im PlayStation Store gestartet: Spiele, DLCs, VR-Inhalte und mehr

Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe (SIEE) hat die große "Januar-Rabattaktion" im PlayStation Store gestartet. Im Zuge der Rabattaktion, die am Montag, dem 19. Januar 2018, enden wird, werden diverse Spiele, DLCs, Filme, VR-Inhalte etc. vergünstigt angeboten. Ähnliche Rabattaktionen finden auch bei Steam, GOG.com, Ubisoft (Ubi Store), Humble (Indie Mega Week), Blizzard und Origin (Electronic Arts) statt.
Laut Sony ist es die bisher größte Rabattaktion im PlayStation Store mit mehr als 1.000 Angeboten inklusive 700 Spieletiteln, DLCs und Add-ons etc. Mit dabei sind Spiele wie Star Wars Battlefront II (50%), EA Sports Fifa 18 (50%), Need for Speed Payback (50%), Fortnite – Standard Gründerpaket (50%), Battlefield 1 Revolution (50%), Persona 5 (50%), Call of Duty: WW2 (21%), Bloodborne (57%), Tekken 7 (50%), Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (57%), The Evil Within 2 (64%), Final Fantasy 15 (60%) etc.
Darüber hinaus werden Zusatzinhalte und Season-Pässe (Battlefield 1 - Premium Pass, Wolfenstein 2: The Freedom Chronicles - Season Pass, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass, Diablo 3: Rise of the Necromancer, Tekken 7 - Season Pass etc.) und Titel für PlayStation VR wie The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim (35%), Robinson: The Journey (60%), SUPERHOT (44%) und Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (16%) mit Rabatten offeriert. Die Liste mit Angeboten findet ihr im PlayStation Store.
von Marcel Kleffmann,