Sony
Unternehmen
Entwickler:
Publisher: Sony

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Sony: Bisher größte Rabattaktion im PlayStation Store gestartet: Spiele, DLCs, VR-Inhalte und mehr

Sony (Unternehmen) von Sony
Sony (Unternehmen) von Sony - Bildquelle: Sony
Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe (SIEE) hat die große "Januar-Rabattaktion" im PlayStation Store gestartet. Im Zuge der Rabattaktion, die am Montag, dem 19. Januar 2018, enden wird, werden diverse Spiele, DLCs, Filme, VR-Inhalte etc. vergünstigt angeboten. Ähnliche Rabattaktionen finden auch bei Steam, GOG.com, Ubisoft (Ubi Store), Humble (Indie Mega Week), Blizzard und Origin (Electronic Arts) statt.

Laut Sony ist es die bisher größte Rabattaktion im PlayStation Store mit mehr als 1.000 Angeboten inklusive 700 Spieletiteln, DLCs und Add-ons etc. Mit dabei sind Spiele wie Star Wars Battlefront II (50%), EA Sports Fifa 18 (50%), Need for Speed Payback (50%), Fortnite – Standard Gründerpaket (50%), Battlefield 1 Revolution (50%), Persona 5 (50%), Call of Duty: WW2 (21%), Bloodborne (57%), Tekken 7 (50%), Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (57%), The Evil Within 2 (64%), Final Fantasy 15 (60%) etc.

Darüber hinaus werden Zusatzinhalte und Season-Pässe (Battlefield 1 - Premium Pass, Wolfenstein 2: The Freedom Chronicles - Season Pass, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass, Diablo 3: Rise of the Necromancer, Tekken 7 - Season Pass etc.) und Titel für PlayStation VR wie The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim (35%), Robinson: The Journey (60%), SUPERHOT (44%) und Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (16%) mit Rabatten offeriert. Die Liste mit Angeboten findet ihr im PlayStation Store.

Quelle: Sony

Kommentare

JeffreyLebowski schrieb am
Sn@keEater hat geschrieben: ?
Heute 11:27
JeffreyLebowski hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 16:47
 ich könnte fast bei Tekken schwach werden. Aber irgendwie find ich es grafisch eher schwach :cry:
Würde ich nur kaufen wenn du es viel Online spielst. offline bietet das Spiel kaum Content. Der Story Modus ist nach paar Stunden schnon vorbei und die anderen Spielmodi sind alles andere als fesselnd. Der Fokus bei TR7 liegt sehr stark auf Online...
Ok danke Dude. Dann warte ich wohl erstmal auf SoulCalibur und schau mir das dann mal an 8)
Sn@keEater schrieb am
JeffreyLebowski hat geschrieben: ?
Gestern 16:47
 ich könnte fast bei Tekken schwach werden. Aber irgendwie find ich es grafisch eher schwach :cry:
Würde ich nur kaufen wenn du es viel Online spielst. offline bietet das Spiel kaum Content. Der Story Modus ist nach paar Stunden schnon vorbei und die anderen Spielmodi sind alles andere als fesselnd. Der Fokus bei TR7 liegt sehr stark auf Online...
No Cars Go schrieb am
Bloodborne GotY für 19,99 ? ... hm.
Pommern schrieb am
Nix dabei was es Retail nicht auch schon in den Regionen oder billiger gab. Dazu gibts noch nicht mal Rückgaberecht.
winterblink schrieb am
Ich find die Aktion jetzt auch nicht soooooo mega. Da war das davor (die 12 Deals für jeweils 2 Tage) deutlich besser (wenn das passende Spiel drin war), ebenso die 2 für 30 aktion. Da gabs u.a. Prey für 19,99, kombiniert mit was anderem quasi sogar für 15. Leider hab ich nix passendes anderes gefunden, was ich nicht schon hatte. Tja und jetzt zum Sale wieder 39,99 :(
schrieb am

Facebook

Google+