Sony: Zu wenig zu zeigen: PlayStation Experience 2018 wird nicht stattfinden - 4Players.de

In diesem Jahr wird keine "PlayStation Experience" in Nordamerika stattfinden. Shawn Layden (Vorsitzender der Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios) bestätigte im aktuellen PlayStation Blogcast, dass es nicht geplant sei, die Hausmesse in diesem Jahr auszurichten. Er wisse zwar, dass diese Ankündigung "viele Fans verärgern würde", aber da Sony im kommenden Jahr kein weitreichendes Angebot an Exklusivtiteln abseits von Days Gone und Dreams hätte, hätten sie beschlossen, die Veranstaltung in diesem Jahr nicht anzusetzen. Sie wollten keineswegs "hohe Erwartungen" schüren und dann gegebenenfalls die Fans enttäuschen, heißt es weiter.
Unter Umständen wird Sony die Paris Games Week 2018 (Ende Oktober) nutzen, um etwaige Ankündigungen vorzunehmen oder Spiele zu präsentieren, schließlich hat das Unternehmen neben Days Gone und Dreams noch mit Ghost of Tsushima, Death Stranding und The Last of Us 2 einige weitere Eisen im Feuer.
Auszug (laut Gematsu): "The reasons behind that really are, we don't have - we have a lot of progress that we're making in our games, and we're seeing that coming out - now that we have Spider-Man out the door, we're looking down into 2019 into games like Dreams and Days Gone, but we wouldn't have enough to bring people all together in some location in North America to have that event. We don't want to set expectations really high and then not deliver on it, so we have - it was a hard decision - but we have determined that this year we will not hold PlayStation Experience."
von Marcel Kleffmann,