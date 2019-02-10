Sony: Entwickler von War Thunder und Paladins/Smite fordern stärkere Öffnung für Cross-Play - 4Players.de

Hey @Sony @PlayStation. It's time to stop playing favorites and tear down the crossplay/progression wall for everyone. We have @SMITEGame, @PaladinsGame, @RealmRoyale ready to go when you are. https://t.co/KNDetpXPf5 — HiRezStew (@schisam) 8. Februar 2019

Xplay improves match quality in multiplayer games. When we added crossplay between Paladins Xbox and Switch:

>> Wait time reduced 30%

>> Level spread between players down 40%

>> 40% reduction in ELO std deviation per match

>> 80% reduction in "Bad" matches (by our internal defn) — HiRezStew (@schisam) 8. Februar 2019

War Thunder is ready to become a fully #crossplatform title. We asked Sony for it multiple times, before the Xbox One version launch and when the PlayStation Cross-Play Beta was announced, but we haven’t received clearance yet. https://t.co/hVAzpekInu — War Thunder (@WarThunder) 7. Februar 2019