Sony: Entwickler von War Thunder und Paladins/Smite fordern stärkere Öffnung für Cross-Play - 4Players.de

Der CEO von Hi-Rez schreibt, dass die Einführung von Cross-Play auf Switch und Xbox One (bei Paladins) eine deutliche Verbesserung der "Match-Qualität" für alle Spieler gebracht hätte, weil einfach mehr Spieler zum Matchmaking zur Verfügung stehen würden. Demnach hätte sich die Matchmaking-Wartezeit um 30 Prozent verringert, der Abstand der Stufen zwischen den Spielern um 40 Prozent reduziert und die ELO-Standard-Abweichung der Matches um 40 Prozent verringert. Basierend auf ihrer eigenen Definition hat sich die Anzahl der "schlechten Matches" durch Cross-Play um 80 Prozent verringert.
Hey @Sony @PlayStation. It's time to stop playing favorites and tear down the crossplay/progression wall for everyone. We have @SMITEGame, @PaladinsGame, @RealmRoyale ready to go when you are. https://t.co/KNDetpXPf5— HiRezStew (@schisam) 8. Februar 2019
Xplay improves match quality in multiplayer games. When we added crossplay between Paladins Xbox and Switch:— HiRezStew (@schisam) 8. Februar 2019
>> Wait time reduced 30%
>> Level spread between players down 40%
>> 40% reduction in ELO std deviation per match
>> 80% reduction in "Bad" matches (by our internal defn)
War Thunder is ready to become a fully #crossplatform title. We asked Sony for it multiple times, before the Xbox One version launch and when the PlayStation Cross-Play Beta was announced, but we haven’t received clearance yet. https://t.co/hVAzpekInu— War Thunder (@WarThunder) 7. Februar 2019