Sony: Entwickler von War Thunder und Paladins/Smite fordern stärkere Öffnung für Cross-Play - 4Players.de

Sony: Entwickler von War Thunder und Paladins/Smite fordern stärkere Öffnung für Cross-Play

Die schrittweise Öffnung des PlayStation Networks auf der PlayStation 4 für Cross-Play (plattformübergreifende Online-Multiplayer-Partien) geht vielen Entwicklern nicht schnell genug. Sowohl Gaijin Entertainment (War Thunder) als auch Hi-Rez Studios (Smite, Paladins, Realm Royale) fordern via Twitter, dass Sony endlich die "Abschottungsmauer" niederreißen soll. "Es ist an der Zeit, mit dem Spielen von Favoriten/Lieblingsspielen aufzuhören und die Cross-Play-/Cross-Progression-Wand für alle niederzureißen", heißt es.

Der CEO von Hi-Rez schreibt, dass die Einführung von Cross-Play auf Switch und Xbox One (bei Paladins) eine deutliche Verbesserung der "Match-Qualität" für alle Spieler gebracht hätte, weil einfach mehr Spieler zum Matchmaking zur Verfügung stehen würden. Demnach hätte sich die Matchmaking-Wartezeit um 30 Prozent verringert, der Abstand der Stufen zwischen den Spielern um 40 Prozent reduziert und die ELO-Standard-Abweichung der Matches um 40 Prozent verringert. Basierend auf ihrer eigenen Definition hat sich die Anzahl der "schlechten Matches" durch Cross-Play um 80 Prozent verringert.




Quelle: Hi-Rez, Gaijin

