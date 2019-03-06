Judgment: Sega nennt nach Leak das offizielle Releasedatum - 4Players.de

Judgment (PS4) out on June 25th with reversible cover. $58.77 on Amazon after listed coupon https://t.co/sLnGhPSOYo Digital version will have early access to the game on June 21st pic.twitter.com/hVX2k2Ly1V

Judgment launches in the West on June 25!



Digital pre-orders will be starting on the PS4 PlayStation Store on March 7 at 6:00AM PST. All digital pre-orders will grant early access to the full game on June 21.



Check back this Thursday for even more Judgment news! pic.twitter.com/lCYD1HPWWA