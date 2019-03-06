Judgment: Sega nennt nach Leak das offizielle Releasedatum - 4Players.de

 

Judgment: Sega nennt nach Leak das offizielle Releasedatum

Judgment
Judgment: Sega nennt nach Leak das offizielle Releasedatum

Judgment wird am 25. Juni offiziell im Westen erscheinen. Das Releasedatum hat Sega über Twitter verkündet. Vorausgegangen war ein Leak: Nach Angaben von DualShockers wurden auf der Produktseite bei Amazon vorschnell Infos zum angepeilten Termin veröffentlicht. Obwohl der Fehler schnell korrigiert wurde, war Wario64 schneller und postete einen Screenshot des Funds via Twitter.

In der offiziellen Ankündigung erhält man allerdings die Zusatz-Info, wonach das neue Spiel des Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios ("Yakuza") bereits ab dem 7. März im PlayStation Store vorbestellt werden kann. Wer sich dazu entschließt, darf außerdem bereits ein paar Tage früher ab dem 21. Juni im Early Access loslegen.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Localisation Trailer


Quelle: DualShockers, Twitter
Spiritflare82 schrieb am
nice, genau in den gamemäßig lauen Sommermonaten, perfektes Timing, wird gekauft!
