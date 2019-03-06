Judgment: Sega nennt nach Leak das offizielle Releasedatum - 4Players.de

Judgment (PS4) out on June 25th with reversible cover. $58.77 on Amazon after listed coupon https://t.co/sLnGhPSOYo— Wario64 (@Wario64) 5. März 2019
Digital version will have early access to the game on June 21st pic.twitter.com/hVX2k2Ly1V
In der offiziellen Ankündigung erhält man allerdings die Zusatz-Info, wonach das neue Spiel des Ryu Ga Gotoku Studios ("Yakuza") bereits ab dem 7. März im PlayStation Store vorbestellt werden kann. Wer sich dazu entschließt, darf außerdem bereits ein paar Tage früher ab dem 21. Juni im Early Access loslegen.
Judgment launches in the West on June 25!— SEGA (@SEGA) 5. März 2019
Digital pre-orders will be starting on the PS4 PlayStation Store on March 7 at 6:00AM PST. All digital pre-orders will grant early access to the full game on June 21.
Check back this Thursday for even more Judgment news! pic.twitter.com/lCYD1HPWWA
Letztes aktuelles Video: Localisation Trailer