Minoria: Nachfolger zu Momodora mit Fokus auf Schwertkampf angekündigt - 4Players.de

Set forth with Sisters Semilla and Fran, missionaries in the Church’s service, on their journey to thwart the witches’ ceremony and protect the common-folk from heresy that endangers the status quo.

Key Features A powerful fantasy story inspired by the history of medieval Europe.

A unique visual aesthetic combining hand-painted 2D art with cel-shading.

Fluid controls encouraging careful engagement and patient play.

Offensive combat enabling players to crush enemies with a mix of swordplay and spells.

Defensive options including dodge-rolls and parries.

A leveling system that helps players adjust their character to their desired difficulty."

"The story takes place during the fourth Witch War. It is a time of fanatical religious fervor. On the one hand, by the Sacred Office, a powerful organization leading an Inquisition against heresy, in order to purge the sinners who threaten humanity. And on the other hand, those labeled “witches”, responsible for conducting a mysterious ceremony that contradicts the rules of the Church.