Minoria: Nachfolger zu Momodora mit Fokus auf Schwertkampf angekündigt - 4Players.de

Publisher Dangen Entertainment und Entwickler Bombservice haben auf Steam das Action-Adventure Minoria angekündigt, das auch Rollenspiel-Elemente zu bieten hat. Dabei handelt es sich um einen geistigen Nachfolger zur Momodora-Serie, der im Jahr 2019 für PC und Switch geplant ist. Im Ankündigungs-Traielr gibt es einen ersten Blick auf den schwertkampflastigen Spielablauf:
"The story takes place during the fourth Witch War. It is a time of fanatical religious fervor. On the one hand, by the Sacred Office, a powerful organization leading an Inquisition against heresy, in order to purge the sinners who threaten humanity. And on the other hand, those labeled “witches”, responsible for conducting a mysterious ceremony that contradicts the rules of the Church.
Set forth with Sisters Semilla and Fran, missionaries in the Church’s service, on their journey to thwart the witches’ ceremony and protect the common-folk from heresy that endangers the status quo.
Key Features
- A powerful fantasy story inspired by the history of medieval Europe.
- A unique visual aesthetic combining hand-painted 2D art with cel-shading.
- Fluid controls encouraging careful engagement and patient play.
- Offensive combat enabling players to crush enemies with a mix of swordplay and spells.
- Defensive options including dodge-rolls and parries.
- A leveling system that helps players adjust their character to their desired difficulty."