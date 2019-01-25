JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword: Fantasy-Action-Plattformer für PS4, Xbox One, Switch und PC erschienen - 4Players.de

Letztes aktuelles Video: Launch Trailer
von Jens Bischoff,
JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword - Fantasy-Action-Plattformer für PS4, Xbox One, Switch und PC erschienen
NX Games, Crescent Moon Games und die Blowfish Studios haben ihr 2D-Jump'n'Run JackQuest: The Tale of the Sword, in dem es die von einem Ork verschleppte Freundin zu retten gilt, am 24. Januar 2019 für PlayStation 4 (PlayStation Store), Xbox One (Xbox Games Store), Nintendo Switch (eShop) und PC (Steam) veröffentlicht. Hier eine Kostprobe:
