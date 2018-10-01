Eximius: Seize The Frontline: Futuristische Mischung aus Strategie und Shooter im Early Access gestartet - 4Players.de





TheGameWall Studios versorgen experimentierfreudige Spieler mit einem Genremix aus Echtzeitstrategie und Shooter: Die futuristischen Kämpfe von Eximius: Seize The Frontline - sind am 27. September auf Steam in den Early Access gestartet . Das von Ammobox Studios vertriebene Spiel bietet Kämpfe mit zwei Teams von je fünf Spielern, in denen man als Officer (Shooter-ähnlich) und als Commander (im RTS-Stil) in einer postapokalyptischen Kulisse unterwegs ist. Der Wechsel zwischen den zwei Perspektiven soll nahtlos vonstatten gehen.



Ziele sind das Erobern von Ressourcen, Verbessern von Waffen und eine geschickte Ausrüstung des Squads. Wer die meisten "Victory Poins" hält, gewinnt. Alternativ kann man auch die Basis des Gegners zerstören:



"Seamless Transition



As a commander, you are also an officer. But you have the extra capability to switch to top down RTS interface to build bases and command units. An aggressive commander can also join the battle in the frontline but they are normally expected to stay in relative safety and manage base development. Commander needs to be nominated by the team.





Base Building





As the gameplay of Eximius revolves around Team vs Team battles, each team shares a base, resource and technology tree. RTS Commander to support the battle operations by training infantry units and vehicles,building bases and call in airstrikes or support abilities.





Train Armies



Commander can train AI infantry and assign them to players. Leading them as a frontline officer; your squad will fight with you sensibly , taking cover and help you both offensively and defensively.





Tactical Battles



Decide your combat roles and purchase weapons suitable to your play style and tactics. Your weapon and equipment determine your roles in the team. Respond to enemy strategy with appropriate firepower and equipments; be it vehicles , massive amount of infantry or sneaky players.





Unlock Technologies



As your resources and technology grow, you can construct increasingly powerful units such as armored vehicles, gunships and elite soldiers. Your team can also gain powerful team abilities when you tech up to new tiers. Call down artillery, deploy quick-response force or launch EMP strikes.





BattleSuits





The pinnacle of each team’s firepower is the legendary battle-suit. Equipping battlesuits allow players to use powerful abilities, have increased stats and is able to push the frontline much faster. Officers will have choice of several choice of battlesuits, each with their own play style and set of abilities."