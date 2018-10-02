Shadowgate: Adventure-Oldie bekommt eine aufpolierte Konsolen-Umsetzung - 4Players.de

Wer gerne Metal-Cover von Blind-Gaurdian-Alben zum Leben erwecken würde, könnte bald mit Shadowgate auf seine Kosten kommen: Entwickler Abstraction Games hat angekündigt, dass der 30 Jahre alte Macintosh-Oldie Shadowgate im Herbst für PlayStation 4, Xbox One und die Switch neu aufgelegt werden soll. Das Adventure schickt den Spieler in eine verwinkelte Burg, in deren Gemäuern der gefürchtete "Warlock Lord" lauert.



Aufbauend auf einem PC-Remake sollen die neuen Konsolenfassungen u.a. bei der Bedienung verändert werden:



"This new console version builds upon the massively re-imagined PC version of the original Shadowgate and features a refined user interface and intuitive wheel-based icon command system. Original developer Zojoi painstakingly redesigned the game from the ground up, adding in tons of new mind-bending puzzles, lots of new rooms with stunning hand-painted 2D graphical detail, and more objects to interact with and help players along on their quest. Abstraction Games worked alongside Zojoi to not only offer technical assistance on reimagining the game for console but to also enhance the experience with new ideas and creative direction, ensuring Shadowgate feels just at home on console as it does on PC. Get ready brave adventurer, the castle awaits!



Key Features



- First Person Adventuring: Utilize your inventory, mapping system, and intuitive UI to complete your quest.

- Dangerous Dungeons: Tons of beautifully illustrated rooms featuring both new and familiar locations, offering a new gameplay experience.

- Mind-bending Puzzles: Lots of new and updated puzzles that seamlessly expand on the original game.

- Difficulty Levels: Four different difficulty levels (from the novice to expert) that actually change the gameplay experience and puzzle structure. For the ultimate challenge, try Ironman mode that disables saves and requires players to finish the game in one try.

- Retro Mode: Play the game like it’s 1989! Toggle on to listen to Hiroyuki Masuno’s original NES chiptunes, move between rooms with pixelated transitions and follow the text in retro format.

- Storytelling: Shadowgate features dramatic cut-scenes and all the same great storytelling you expect from the original creators.

- Cinematic Score: A digitally-orchestrated, dynamic soundtrack that changes with gameplay by composer Rich Douglas.

- Soundscapes: A complete atmospheric and puzzle-based sound design featuring hundreds of sound effects.

- A variety of Achievements and Trophies to unlock"