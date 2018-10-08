Elderborn: Heavy-Metal-Brawler startet bald in den Early-Access - 4Players.de

Entwickler Hyperstrange will Steam-Nutzer fordern: Sein "skillbasierter" Brawler Elderborn soll den Spieler beim Abenteuer-Trip durch einen tödlichen Dungeon nicht zu sehr an die Hand nehmen und erscheint am 11. Oktober im Early Access. Man orientiere sich an den Klassikern aus der Ego-Sicht, so die Entwickler auf Steam:
"You will love it if:
- you’re a sucker for skill-based melee combat and a subscriber of the GIT GUD philosophy of gaming
- you’re sick of procedurally-generated content and for a change you would like to explore extensive, hand-designed, devious dungeons
- you feel that ending a life of an enemy with a well-placed kick is something that’s been missing from your life
- you always wanted to find out how DOOM would feel if it had swords and a warhammer instead of guns
- you miss the old-school feel of a game that does not hold your hand
- you pray at the altars of Dio, Lemmy and other mighty Gods of Metal"
Letztes aktuelles Video: Early-Access-Trailer