Elderborn: Heavy-Metal-Brawler startet bald in den Early-Access - 4Players.de

you’re a sucker for skill-based melee combat and a subscriber of the GIT GUD philosophy of gaming

you’re sick of procedurally-generated content and for a change you would like to explore extensive, hand-designed, devious dungeons

you feel that ending a life of an enemy with a well-placed kick is something that’s been missing from your life

you always wanted to find out how DOOM would feel if it had swords and a warhammer instead of guns

you miss the old-school feel of a game that does not hold your hand

you pray at the altars of Dio, Lemmy and other mighty Gods of Metal"

"You will love it if: