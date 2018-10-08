 

Elderborn: Heavy-Metal-Brawler startet bald in den Early-Access - 4Players.de

4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell. 4Players.de Das Spielemagazin. Kritisch. Ehrlich. Aktuell.
Elderborn
Action
Entwickler: Hyperstrange
Publisher: Crunching Koalas
Release:
11.10.2018

Wie findest Du das Spiel?

Spielinfo Bilder Videos

Schnäppchen-Angebote

  • Elex [PC] - 19,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Vikings: Wolves of Midgard [PC] - 4,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Football Manager 2019 (Pre-Order) - 38,49 (Gamesplanet)
  • Dungeons 3 [PC] - 11,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Naruto to Buroto: Shinobi Striker  [PC] - 31,99 (Gamesplanet)
  • Amazon Echo (2. Generation) - 69,99 (Amazon)
  • WD Elements Portable, Externe 2TB Festplatte - 59,99 (Amazon)
  • DragonBall FighterZ - 29,99 (Steam)
  • Nier Automata - 29,99 (Steam)
  • 10 Jahre GOG mit zahlreichen Jubiläumsangeboten
  • Mega Man 11 - 23,99 (Fanatical)

Stellenmarkt Jobbörse Jobware

Nachrichten

Folge uns

       
von ,

Elderborn: Heavy-Metal-Brawler startet bald in den Early-Access

Elderborn (Action) von Crunching Koalas
Elderborn (Action) von Crunching Koalas - Bildquelle: Crunching Koalas
Entwickler Hyperstrange will Steam-Nutzer fordern: Sein "skillbasierter" Brawler Elderborn soll den Spieler beim Abenteuer-Trip durch einen tödlichen Dungeon nicht zu sehr an die Hand nehmen und erscheint am 11. Oktober im Early Access. Man orientiere sich an den Klassikern aus der Ego-Sicht, so die Entwickler auf Steam:

Bild

Screenshot - Elderborn (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Elderborn (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Elderborn (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Elderborn (PC)

Bild

Screenshot - Elderborn (PC)

"You will love it if:
  • you’re a sucker for skill-based melee combat and a subscriber of the GIT GUD philosophy of gaming
  • you’re sick of procedurally-generated content and for a change you would like to explore extensive, hand-designed, devious dungeons
  • you feel that ending a life of an enemy with a well-placed kick is something that’s been missing from your life
  • you always wanted to find out how DOOM would feel if it had swords and a warhammer instead of guns
  • you miss the old-school feel of a game that does not hold your hand
  • you pray at the altars of Dio, Lemmy and other mighty Gods of Metal"

Letztes aktuelles Video: Early-Access-Trailer


Quelle: Offizielle Website, Steam

Kommentare

Es gibt noch keine Kommentare zu diesem Thema!
schrieb am