Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 2: Motocross-Rennspiel für PC, PS4, Switch und Xbox One - 4Players.de

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 2
Rennspiel
Publisher: -
Release:
08.02.2019
08.02.2019
08.02.2019
08.02.2019

von ,

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 2 für PC, PS4, Switch und Xbox One angekündigt

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 2 (Rennspiel) von
Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 2 (Rennspiel) von - Bildquelle: Milestone / Feld Entertainment Inc.
Das italienische Studio Milestone hat Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 2 angekündigt. Das Motocross-Rennspiel wird am 8. Februar 2019 auf PS4, Xbox One, PC/Steam und Switch erscheinen.

"Bei Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 2 geht es nicht nur darum, zuerst ins Ziel zu kommen. Das Leben eines Fahrers wird nicht nur durch Rennen bestimmt. Trainiere hart, treffe Fans, finde neue Sponsoren und Verträge: Das ist die Erfolgsformel, um der größte Fahrer zu werden. Beginnen Sie bei 250SX und (...) sammeln Sie Erfahrung, um den höchsten Rang in der 450SX-Serie zu erreichen", erklären die Entwickler auf der offiziellen Webseite. Mehr als 80 Fahrer aus dem 2018er-Teilnehmerfeld sind dabei, darunter (Champion) Jason Anderson, Eli Tomac und Marvin Musquin.

Wie schon beim ersten Teil wird es einen Strecken-Editor zur Erstellung eigener Kurse geben. Auch den Fahrer bzw. das Outfit und das Motorrad wird man anpassen können. 3.000 Individualisierungsoptionen soll es geben. Zudem versprechen die Entwickler "verbesserte Spielbarkeit und Ästhetik".

Der Vorgänger (Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame) ging im Februar 2018 an den Start und erhielt in unserem Test eine befriedigende Wertung.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Teaser


Quelle: Milestone

