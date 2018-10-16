Iris.Fall: Puzzle-Adventure in einer Traumwelt aus Licht und Schatten - 4Players.de

Um starke Kontraste geht es in der traumartigen Welt von Iris.Fall , das im November für Steam erscheint. Der dreidimensionale Puzzle-Plattformer von NEXT Studio schickt ein einsames Mädchen durch allerlei übergroße Konstruktionen aus Rädchen, Uhrwerken und surreal aus der Wand starrenden Augen, in denen Licht und Schatten eine wichtige Rolle spielen.



Als Iris aus einem Traum erwacht, folgt sie einer schwarzen Katze in ein Theater, wobei sie auf eigentümliche Weise zwischen Licht und Schatten (also offenbar zwischen 3D- und 2D-Passagen) wechseln kann:



"Key Features:







• Unique monochrome art style

The game’s visuals use a pure black-and-white cartoon style, relying on the transition between light and shadow to create a distinct experience, both exquisite and visually impactful.



• Fusing gameplay and the “light & shadow” system

The concept of “light and shadow” runs throughout the design of the game’s art, story, and puzzles. By switching between light and shadow, players can pass through the two realities, experiencing the unique interlacing of black and white, light and shadow, 2D and 3D.



• Immersive story experience

Become fully immersed in the plot through the stylized and suspenseful atmosphere of the setting and story. Progress in the game feels more like the player’s spiritual exploration."



