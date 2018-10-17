Arbeitsbedingungen in der Spiele-Industrie: Spiele, die ohne "Crunch" entstanden sind - 4Players.de

 

Arbeitsbedingungen in der Spiele-Industrie: Spiele, die ohne "Crunch" entstanden sind

Arbeitsbedingungen in der Spiele-Industrie
Spielinfo

Arbeitsbedingungen in der Spiele-Industrie: Spiele, die ohne "Crunch" entstanden sind

Nach den Berichten über die problematischen Arbeitsbedingungen in der Spiele-Industrie (Stichwort: Crunch bzw. massive Überstunden) hat sich Jan Willem Nijman (Vlambeer, Minit) via Twitter zu Wort gemeldet und andere Entwickler aufgefordert, sich zu melden und ihre Projekte zu benennen, die ohne "Crunch" oder weitgehend "ohne Crunch" entstanden sind. Darauf folgte die Botschaft, diese Entwickler zu unterstützen.

Hauptsächlich Indie-Studios folgten diesem Ausruf. Folgende Titel sind u.a. "Crunch-free" entstanden: Marvel's Spider-Man (Quelle; weitgehend ohne Crunch), Dreams (Quelle), Velocity 2X, Battlestar Galactica, Broken Age, Cultist Simulator, Dungeon of the Endless, Edge of Eternity, Endless Legend, Endless Space 2, Guacamelee 2, Hohokum, Loot Rascals, Out of the Park Baseball, Rogue Aces und Sunless Sea. Wobei natürlich zu beachten ist, dass nur ein Bruchteil aller Entwickler diesem Aufruf gefolgt ist. Aber es zeigt, dass "Crunch-freie" Spiele-Entwicklungen möglich sind.


Zusammenfassung der Spiele, die ohne Crunch entstanden sind (Quelle: Resetera): Agent Decker (physical card game), Airships: Conquer the Skies, Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop, Barbearian, Battlestar Galactica, Beat The Art Breaker, Bleed 1, Bleed 2, Broken Age, Chicken Jump, Cultist Simulator, Domiverse, Dreams, Dungeon of the Endless, Edge of Eternity, Endless Legend, Endless Space 2, Exodus, Florence, Frobisher Says, Ghostman, Guacamelee, Guacamelee 2, Gunslugs 3, Hohokum, Krunch, Lieve Oma, Loot Rascals, Minit, Observer, Operator Overload, Out of the Park Baseball, Panoramical, Path Out, Phase Drift, Pizza Ultra Titan, Regency Solitaire, Reunited, Rogue Aces, Satellite Command, Save One More, Shower with your Dad, Slamoids, Skies of Fury, Sound of my Town, Spitkiss, Star Crossed, Sunless Sea, Surge Deluxe, Thunder Kid, Tiny Trax, Tormentor X Punisher, Tower Fortress, Velocity, Velocity 2X und Wandersong.


Quelle: Twitter, Resetera

