Midnight Wave: Kickstarter-Projekt verbindet Cyberpunk, Rollenspiel und Plattform-Action - 4Players.de





Ein Taktik-Rollenspiel im Cyberpunk-Setting ist auf Kickstarter momentan gewiss nichts Ungewöhnliches mehr - Midnight Wave soll die Zutaten allerdings mit Plattform-Action im Retro-Look verbinden. Die Walthall Studios aus Florida planen PC- und Mac-Fassungen im kommenden Jahr. Umsetzungen für PS4, Xbox One und Switch sollen später folgen.

Die Kickstarter-Beschreibung erinnert beinahe schon an eine Eier legende Wollmilchsau: Auch Samurai-Themen sollen im Kampf eine wichtige Rolle spielen, hinzu kommen laut Kickstarter-Beschreibung "immense" Anpassungsmöglichkeiten, narrative Freiheiten und innovative "Mechanikkombinationen" in einer Welt voller Katanas, Mega-Corporations und Elementarkräfte.



Vertont werde das Spiel von Sprechern aus Titeln wie "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts, Street Fighter, NieR, Dragon Ball, Persona und My Hero Academia". 29 Tage vor Kampagnen-Schluss sind bislang gut 1.000 der mindestens nötigen 41.000 Euro zusammengekommen. Das Spiel in der Download-Fassung bekommt man ab einem Beitrag von 15 Dollar.



"- Innovative Combat: Plan your attacks on the tactical map, then battle them out in a platform fighter duel! No more RNG percentages - you control the action!

- Old School Aesthetic: We've got pixel art vibes that'll make you drown in nostalgia!

- Narrative Choice: The story is yours - say what you want, do what you want, and make difficult choices that shape the world!

- A world that's alive: Everything is fleshed out! Learn more about diverse characters while exploring different facets of Neo-Nihon. Make or break relationships through dialogue choices, and witness the characters react to your actions based on their own motivations

- Customization: Customize all of your characters! Not just their equipment, but their appearance, class, and skills too! Unlike other games, in Midnight Wave tactical sprites, portraits, and platform fighter sprites all change appearance accordingly!

- Elemental Combat: Wreak havoc on the battlefield with the elements! Freeze your enemies, burn them alive, or blow them away! Manipulate the environment to your advantage!"