    von ,

    Capcom: Rückkehr von Dino Crisis hängt von der Nachfrage und den Wünschen der Spieler ab

    Capcom (Unternehmen) von Capcom - Bildquelle: Capcom
    Auf Nachfrage verkündete ein Sprecher von "Capcom's Division 1" via Twitter, dass neue Spiele aus der Reihe "Dino Crisis" in Betracht gezogen werden könnten, wenn nur genügend Leute Interesse zeigen bzw. es sich wünschen würden. Konkrete Angaben oder Versprechungen wurden nicht gemacht. Derzeit arbeitet das Capcom-Team am Remake von Resident Evil 2.


    Dino Crisis (Mischung aus Action-Adventure und Survival Horror) erschien 1999 zunächst für PlayStation und später für Dreamcast sowie PC. Der actionlastigere zweite Teil folgte für PlayStation und PC. Der dritte Teil wurde 2003 für Xbox veröffentlicht.

    Quelle: Capcom, twinfinite

    nawarI schrieb am
    Wäre ein TRex in Wirklichkeit eigentlich kugelsicher? Gibt es da Dokus, die was in der Richtung mal erwähnt haben? Oder andere größere Dinos? Denn bei den aktuellen Actionspielen kann ich mir nur eine Art realistisches Horizon: Zero Dawn vorstellen, wenn ein neues Dino Crisis kommen sollte. Nur dass es langweilig wäre, wenn ein TRex nach drei Schüssen mit der Schrotflinte zu Boden gehen würde. (Der Dino-Darstellung in Jurassic World traue ich da nicht unbedingt. Der große Böse hat ja schon einiges wegstecken können)
    Ich hab nur den ersten Dino Crisis gespielt und da hat das SPiel schon gepasst. Ne Fortsetzung würd ich mir sicher näher angucken, weil Dinos einfach klasse sind. aber in der heutigen Zeit müsste ne Fortsetzung einiges an Modernisierungsmaßnahmen übersich ergehen lassen.
    sabienchen schrieb am
    OnTopic
    Wenn die n Remake des 1ers im Stile des Resi Remakes entwickeln bin ich sofort dabei.
    Passt dann sehr gut zu meiner PSX-NTSC/US, -NTSC/JP, -PAL/EU und PAL DC Version...
    Auch vom 2er gerne... hier wirds aber etwas schwieriger mich zufriedenzustellen.. :wink:
    4P|Marcel schrieb am
    dx1 schrieb am
    Der dritte Teil wurde 2003 für Xbox One veröffentlicht.
    Nee.
    Zinssm schrieb am
    Nuracus hat geschrieben: ?
    Heute 16:39
     Ich hab gehört, dass Open-World-Egoshooter gerade total angesagt sind. Vielleicht, wenn ihr genau sowas rausbringt mit starker Online-Komponente, Sammeljobs und Lootboxen, dann reißen sich die Leute um Preorder-Boni.
    In jeder news das gleiche geseier :lol:
