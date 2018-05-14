Capcom: Globales Wachstum und Konkurrenz zu westlichen AAA-Herstellern als Ziel - 4Players.de

Capcom hat sich in seinem jüngsten Geschäftsbericht ehrgeizige Ziele gesetzt: Vor allem durch Markenschärfung streben die Japaner ein globales Wachstum an und wollen sich mittel- und langfristig zu einer ersthaften Konkurrenz für die großen westlichen Publisher im AAA-Sektor weiterentwickeln.
Vor allem der weltweite Erfolg von Monster Hunter: World hat dazu beigetragen, dass man sich in Zukunft globaler ausrichten möchte, zumal der japanische Heimkonsolenmarkt laut Capcom ohnehin lediglich zehn Prozent des weltweiten Markts ausmachen und daher verhältnismäßig klein ausfallen würde. Gleichzeitig will man weiter auf Qualität setzen und nimmt das Produktionsniveau von Monster Hunter daher als Maßstab für zukünftige AAA-Produktionen. Zudem hat man auch das Potenzial und die weltweit zunehmende Begeisterung von eSport auf dem Radar. Daher will man auch in diesem Bereich verstärkt auf der Weltbühne mitmischen und hat z.B. mit Street Fighter auch schon passende Titel im Portfolio.
In der FAQ-Sektion des Geschäftsberichts heißt es:
Monster Hunter: World was a hit during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018; what impact will it have on the Consumer business going forward?
We created Monster Hunter: World as a title that takes full advantage of game hardware specifications in order to build Monster Hunter into a global brand. Our success in making it a hit shows both the capabilities of our developers and the brand power of our IP. In order to continue growing as a global company, we are making the level of quality found in Monster Hunter: World a benchmark for the AAA titles we develop going forward.
What will be necessary for Capcom to grow over the next five years?
While the Japanese home video game market is sizable, it is less than 10% the size of the global market. We believe that Capcom must win out against publishers on the global stage, such as those in the U.S. and Europe, in order to grow in the medium- to long-term. Esports, which has been garnering attention throughout the globe, provides the perfect opportunity for us to compete on the world stage. The Capcom brand already enjoys high levels of recognition globally; as such, we are streamlining our corporate structure in order to leverage this brand recognition and win out at the global level.
von Michael Krosta,