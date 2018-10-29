Mars Chaos Menace: Kugelhölle von Byte4Games und StarCruiser Studio für PS4, Xbox One, Steam und Switch - 4Players.de

Ab dem 16. November soll auf PlayStation 4 und Switch der Himmel glühen: Dann veröffentlichen Entwickler Byte4Games und Starcruiser Studio ihr vertikales Shoot-em-up Mars Chaos Menace . Der von Badland Publishing vertriebene Titel soll laut Pressemitteilung kurze Zeit später auch für Steam und Xbox One erscheinen.



Screenshot - Mars Chaos Menace (PS4) Screenshot - Mars Chaos Menace (PS4) Screenshot - Mars Chaos Menace (PS4) Screenshot - Mars Chaos Menace (PS4) Screenshot - Mars Chaos Menace (PS4) Screenshot - Mars Chaos Menace (PS4) Screenshot - Mars Chaos Menace (PS4) Screenshot - Mars Chaos Menace (PS4) Screenshot - Mars Chaos Menace (PS4) Screenshot - Mars Chaos Menace (PS4) Screenshot - Mars Chaos Menace (PS4)



"We are in the Terraforming age after saving our homeworld, Earth, which was collapsed by radioactive contamination and the depletion of resources. Now, humans are successfully colonizing nearby planets, using technology to adapt to these inhospitable and hostile places. For the first time in our existence we feel in harmony with everything. But our activity and progress has attracted huge and warp monsters that only wish to devastate and sterilize planets by destroying the whole way of life.







(...)



- Neat aesthetics and design that you will be delighted with.

- Great variety of unique environments to be discovered in the missions.

- Impressive enemies that will make you suffer and excel your skills.

- Several different enemies with a unique behavior.

- Action and challenge guaranteed for arcade shooter lovers."

Letztes aktuelles Video: Offizieller Trailer