Warborn: Galaktische Mech-Rundenkämpfe im Animé-Stil angekündigt - 4Players.de

Entwickler Raredrop Games hat eine Vorliebe für Animé-lastige Mech-Kämpfe: Das rundenbasierte Strategiespiel Warborn wurde laut Gematsu.com für PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch und PC angekündigt. Erscheinen soll es im kommenden Jahr. Der Spieler übernimmt darin das Kommando über eine "Mecha Strike Force", mit welcher er um die Vorherrschaft im Sonnensystem kämpft.
Der Story-Modus soll eine Reihe von Szenarien bieten; zusätzlich sind auch Mehrspieler-Duelle für zwei Teilnehmer geplant. Hier geht es zum offiziellen Webauftritt und hier zur Steam-Seite.
"Key Features
- Deploy: Choose from a wide range of units with different skills and combat roles. Expand your forces by calling in reinforcements from orbital dropships.
- Advance: Use terrain properties to your advantage and make tactical decisions when positioning your forces. Capture structures to obtain additional deployment sites and resources.
- Fight: Engage the enemy with various attack options. Inflict status effects, plant traps and support allies using unique unit skills.
- Command: Take command as one of four different commanders. Each has a powerful personal mecha and abilities geared towards a particular play style."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Enthuellungs-Trailer