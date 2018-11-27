Bladed Fury: Historischer chinesischer Kampfplattformer angekündigt - 4Players.de

NEXT Studio will seine Kunden ab dem 12. Dezember regelrecht abhängig von seinem Kampfplattformer Bladed Fury machen - und zwar so sehr, dass das Wort "addictive" auf Steam gleich zwei mal im kurzen Einleitungs-Paragraphen erwähnt wird. Das klassische Action-Spiel für den PC nimmt sich die chinesische Geschichte zum Vorbild und vermischt sie mit Surrealismus sowie Mythen:



"At the beginning of the Warring States Period, Tian, an officer under Duke Kang of Qi, set a trap that killed the Duke, exiled Ji, the younger princess, and put Shu, the elder princess, under house arrest. This event established the Tian family as the ruler of Qi.



Ji tried to seek justice, but failed repeatedly. During her journey, she encountered ancient deities like Hou Yi and Jingwei, who helped her obtain the powers of Soul Slivers, and eventually returned to the Palace to finish what she started.



As the dust settled, Ji realized this was the beginning of a new world...







Features - Unique art style with mysterious Chinese elements.

- Fluid combat experience and style that's easy to learn but difficult to master.

