Strategic Command WW2: World at War 2: Rundenbasiertes Strategiespiel im Anmarsch - 4Players.de

Fury Software und Slitherine werden am 6. Dezember 2018 das rundenbasierte Strategiespiel Strategic Command WW2: World at War für PC veröffentlichen
. Das Spiel soll auf dem erfolgreichen Vorgänger (Strategic Command WW2: War in Europe) aufbauen.
In Strategic Command WW2: World at War wird man den "gesamten Konflikt" auf einer Hexfeld-Weltkarte nachspielen können. Nach der Wahl der Seite (Alliierte oder Achsenmächte) wird man die eigene Nation wählen können. Die Steuerung der anderen Fraktionen wird der KI überlassen. Somit könnte man sich auf einen "interessanten Schauplatz" konzentrieren, schreibt der Publisher.
Zusätzlich zu der großen Kampagne (ab 1939) bietet das Spiel auch kürzere Szenarien auf historischen Vorgaben (1942 oder 1943). Die Entwickler versprechen einen Nebel des Krieges (man muss Entscheidungen treffen, ohne die Absichten des Gegners zu kennen), Forschungs- und Verbesserungsmöglichkeiten für die Streitmacht, Diplomatie und viele "Entscheidungsevents" auf strategischer Ebene. Ein Karten-Editor ist ebenfalls dabei.
Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer
