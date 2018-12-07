 

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: Remake für PS4, Switch und Xbox One bestätigt - 4Players.de

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
Arcade-Racer
Entwickler: Naughty Dog
Publisher: Activision Blizzard
Release:
kein Termin
21.06.2019
21.06.2019
21.06.2019
Alias: Crash Team Racing

Nachrichten

von ,

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled für PS4, Switch und Xbox One bestätigt

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Rennspiel) von Activision Blizzard
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (Rennspiel) von Activision Blizzard - Bildquelle: Activision Blizzard
Bei den Game Awards 2018 ist Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled für PlayStation 4, Switch und Xbox One angekündigt worden. Das Remake von Crash Team Racing (CTR) wird am 21. Juni 2019 erscheinen.



"Crash is back in the driver's seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It's the authentic CTR experience, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max:
  • Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and controls
  • Power slide to glory in additional karts and tracks from beyond the original game
  • Race online with friends and Crash the competition with online leaderboards"


Kommentare

Leon-x schrieb am
PC kommt sicherlich wieder später.
Sn@keEater schrieb am
Und wieder keine PC Version :/
Leon-x schrieb am
Da ist ja der Mario Kart Konkurrent.
Dachte bis aus Sonic kommt da nicht mehr viel.
Aber mehr Alternativen ist immer gut.
schrieb am