Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: Remake für PS4, Switch und Xbox One bestätigt - 4Players.de

"Crash is back in the driver's seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It's the authentic CTR experience, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max:
- Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and controls
- Power slide to glory in additional karts and tracks from beyond the original game
- Race online with friends and Crash the competition with online leaderboards"
