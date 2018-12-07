Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled: Remake für PS4, Switch und Xbox One bestätigt - 4Players.de

Start your engines with the original game modes, characters, tracks, power-ups, weapons and controls

Power slide to glory in additional karts and tracks from beyond the original game

Race online with friends and Crash the competition with online leaderboards"

Crash is back in the driver’s seat! Go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, available June 21, 2019 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. pic.twitter.com/wJr2yMUXRz — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) 7. Dezember 2018

Bei den Game Awards 2018 ist Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled für PlayStation 4, Switch und Xbox One angekündigt worden. Das Remake von Crash Team Racing (CTR) wird am 21. Juni 2019 erscheinen.Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer"Crash is back in the driver's seat! Get ready to go fur-throttle with Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. It's the authentic CTR experience, now fully-remastered and revved up to the max: