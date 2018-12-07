Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order: Exklusiv für Nintendo Switch angekündigt - 4Players.de

Bei den Game Awards 2018 ist soeben Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order angekündigt worden. Der Titel mit allerlei Marvel-Helden (Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men etc.) wird exklusiv für Nintendo Switch erscheinen. Im Gegensatz zu den beiden Vorgängern wird diesmal auf die "Über-die-Schulter-Perspektive" gesetzt."In this new storyline, heroes and villains unite in a race across the Marvel Universe to find the Infinity Stones before Thanos and The Black Order use them to unleash cosmic chaos. From Avengers Tower to the X-Mansion and beyond, every stop on the dangerous quest to thwart Thanos results in unexpected collisions of fan-favorite characters and iconic locations. Get closer to the action by shifting the view to an over-the-shoulder 'Heroic Camera' perspective - a series first that offers a more immersive way to play single-player or multiplayer on up to four systems. Play online, offline via local wireless, or simply pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend, so they can join your team. With another pair of Joy-Con controllers (sold separately), four players can team up on one system! The drop-in/drop-out co-op possibilities let players create their own 'Ultimate Alliance' at will."Letztes aktuelles Video: Trailer