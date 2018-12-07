The Outer Worlds: Sci-Fi-Rollenspiel von Obsidian Entertainment angekündigt - 4Players.de

schrieb am 07.12.2018 um 04:45 Uhr

also im Auge behalten werde ich es, die Kombination SciFi und Einzelspieler brachte in dieser Generation nicht viel vernünftiges hervoraber es sah irgendwie doch nur wie ein Fallout aus, so richtiges Weltraum-Feeling kam bei mir nicht aufmusste aber immer mal schmunzeln, wenn das das gesamte Spiel über gehalten wird, ist das schon mal ein ungewöhnlicher Pluspunkt