Dragon Age 4 (Arbeitstitel): The Dread Wolf Rises: BioWare entwickelt neues Dragon-Age-Spiel - 4Players.de

Mark Darrah (Executive Producer): "We have been working on a new Dragon Age game for quite a while now and I am pleased to finally tease the existence of this project! While we won't be sharing any details for now, I can tell you we have been building a new team around a core of Dragon Age veterans, people I've worked with on Dragon Age, Jade Empire, and some of whom I've worked with since the Baldur's Gate days."
Matthew Goldman (Creative Director): Making players into heroes of their own stories has been my real-life quest since Baldur's Gate. Over the years I've taken on increasing challenges: building vast living worlds, devising fun party-based combat and illustrating fantastic stories. Now, I'm honored and excited to continue BioWare's rich legacy of colorful companions, romance and epic choices in my favorite fantasy franchise. We’ve gathered our strongest team yet and are venturing forth on the most epic quest ever!
