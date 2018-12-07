 

Dragon Age 4 (Arbeitstitel): The Dread Wolf Rises: BioWare entwickelt neues Dragon-Age-Spiel - 4Players.de

Dragon Age 4 (Arbeitstitel)
Rollenspiel
Entwickler: BioWare
Publisher: Electronic Arts
Release:
kein Termin

von ,

The Dread Wolf Rises: BioWare entwickelt neues Dragon-Age-Spiel

Dragon Age 4 (Arbeitstitel) (Rollenspiel) von Electronic Arts
Dragon Age 4 (Arbeitstitel) (Rollenspiel) von Electronic Arts - Bildquelle: Electronic Arts
Bei den Game Awards 2018 hat BioWare einen kurzen Teaser zum nächsten Dragon-Age-Spiel gezeigt. Laut Kotaku wurde die Entwicklung das Rollenspiels kürzlich neu gestartet und daher befindet sich das Spiel noch sehr früh in der Produktion, weswegen der Trailer so ziemlich gar keine Einblicke erlaubt, aber zumindest die Existenz des Titels mit einem Twitter-Hashtag (#TheDreadWolfRises) mit Bezug zu Solas bestätigt.

Letztes aktuelles Video: Dragon Age Official Teaser Trailer - 2018 Game Awards


Mark Darrah (Executive Producer): "We have been working on a new Dragon Age game for quite a while now and I am pleased to finally tease the existence of this project! While we won't be sharing any details for now, I can tell you we have been building a new team around a core of Dragon Age veterans, people I've worked with on Dragon Age, Jade Empire, and some of whom I've worked with since the Baldur's Gate days."

Matthew Goldman (Creative Director): Making players into heroes of their own stories has been my real-life quest since Baldur's Gate. Over the years I've taken on increasing challenges: building vast living worlds, devising fun party-based combat and illustrating fantastic stories. Now, I'm honored and excited to continue BioWare's rich legacy of colorful companions, romance and epic choices in my favorite fantasy franchise. We’ve gathered our strongest team yet and are venturing forth on the most epic quest ever!


Kommentare

Bachstail schrieb am
Endlich !
Ich bin SEHR gespannt auf zukünftige News zum Spiel.
