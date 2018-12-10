Danganronpa Trilogy: Spiele-Trilogie als physische Box-Version für PS4 - 4Players.de

Unseren Test von Danganronpa 1•2 Reload findet ihr hier. Auch DanganRonpa V3: Killing Harmony hatten wir getestet (zum Test).
- "About Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc: Enter Hope's Peak Academy, a prestigious high school reserved for the nation's "ultimate" students. Things take a twisted turn when Monokuma, a maniacal bear, takes them all prisoner in his deadly game of despair.
- About Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair: With a brand new cast of Ultimates mysteriously trapped on Jabberwock Island in their own life-or-death game, having fun in the sun with this twisted teddy requires more than just a bit of wit to survive.
- About Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony: Set in a 'psycho-cool' environment, a new cast of 16 characters find themselves kidnapped and imprisoned in a school. Inside, some will kill, some will die, and some will be punished. Reimagine what you thought high-stake, fast-paced investigation was as you investigate twisted murder cases, and condemn your new friends to death."
- "The Ultimate Students - From maids to magicians, artists to astronauts, the unwilling contestants of Monokuma's killing game will have to overcome the odds, as well as each other, if they have any hope of surviving! With so many different talents, agendas, and secrets gathered in one place, this bizarre assortment of 'Ultimate' students may be the only ones who can save hope ... or destroy it forever!
- Murder Mysteries - Engage in mind-bending logic puzzles, minigames, and verbal clashes to unveil the truth behind each murder. You may even uncover a few dark mysteries and secrets as you maneuver through Monokuma's game of death and deceit!
- Lie, Panic, Debate! - Navigate through dynamic, fast-paced trials using quick wits, sound logic, and a bit of faith, and guide your classmates to the right conclusions. Arm yourself with facts and testimonies in the form of Truth Bullets, and break through the lies to reach the final verdict!"