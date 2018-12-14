Hytale: Minecraft-Modder schmieden eigenes kantiges Rollenspiel - 4Players.de

Die Minecraft-Modder von Hypixel Studios fühlen sich zu Größerem berufen und arbeiten an ihrem eigenen Rollenspiel mit allerlei Blockkopf-Figuren: Hytale heißt ihr Spiel für PC und Mac, das laut offizieller Website noch keinen festen Release-Termin besitzt. Bald solle es diesbezüglich aber Updates geben, zumal man sich schon für eine Beta bewerben kann.
"Mit den Ausmaßen eines Sandkastens und der Tiefe eines Rollenspiels tauchen Spieler in eine prozedural generierte Welt ein, in der taumelnde Türme und tiefe Kerker reiche Beute versprechen. Es wurde mit kreativen Spielern im Hinterkopf gestaltet, Hytales Engine unterstützt alles von Block-für-Block-Schlösser-Konstruktuktion bis hin zu Scripting und Anpassung, und zwar mit einfach nutzbaren und mächtigen Werkzeugen."
"What is Hytale?
- Hytale is the game that the Hypixel Studios team has been working on for the last several years - it’s sometimes been referred to as ‘standalone’. We can’t say more than that for now. No spoilers!
- The group working on Hytale actually commenced work over two years ago, so there are no changes being made to the ongoing development of the server network. The Hypixel Network will continue to operate, update, and create new things.
- Fortunately for us, Hytale’s development is fully funded. We haven’t finalized the business model, but payment will not be a factor until the game is playable.
- Hytale is a brand new game and it is not possible to move anything between the two.
- No. Nothing is shared between the two. We’re launching new social media channels for Hytale to help you follow the game’s development, see below for links!
- Hypixel Inc. is the company that runs (and will continue to run) the Hypixel server. Hypixel Studios is a new company that has been formed in order to develop Hytale.
- This week is all about showing you what the team has been working on in secret for so long. A website for the game with additional info - screenshots, concept art and more - will launch alongside the first look trailer. We get that you’re excited to play - we’ll let you know as soon as we’re ready to open the doors!
- Yes, Hytale will be available for Windows and Mac. More information about platforms will follow when the countdown ends.
- Yep! There will also be a content creator-oriented FAQ available on the Hytale website upon unveil. You also have permission to reupload and activate monetization on the trailer for purposes of reaction, analysis, commentary, and so on."