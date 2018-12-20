Succubus: Agony-Ableger mit "lustvollem Dämon" in lodernder Hölle - 4Players.de

Madmind Studio hat Succubus angekündigt - ein Spin-off zu Agony. Laut Pressemitteilung wird das Spiel ein Action-orientierter Horrortitel, der "dynamische und brutale" Kämpfe mit einer die Neugier weckenden Geschichte kombinieren soll. Als Release-Plattform für den PC-Titel sei momentan nur Steam geplant.
Das Spiel hat seinen Namen von der Hauptfigur Succubus, welche bereits in Agony und Agony Unrated Auftritte und eine Einzelspieler-Kampagne bekam. Als "wilde und lustvolle" Dämonin wird offenbar in einer gut geheizten Hölle geschnetzelt. Zum (sehr expliziten) Youtube-Trailer mit vom Uploader festgelegter Altersbeschränkung geht es hier.
"With the disappearance of the legitimate rulers of Hell, the remaining demons recognized Nimrod as their ruler, because he was the only soul who could dominate the mind of the mighty Beast. By raising his new empire from the corpses of sinners, the new king, along with his new queen Succubus, managed to control the chaos left by the former rulers. The new title didn't fit the Succubus. The life of luxury and walking on rugs sewn from the skins of martyrs was not for her though, and so she has chosen a life in the wilderness of Hell. During her travels, the new queen meets the powerful Baphomet who, together with his army, is going to get the soul of Nimrod. Captured, maimed and betrayed by her own species, the Succubus is left with only one goal that matters – REVENGE!
SUCCUBUS – main features:
- Intense and brutal action using weapons and pyrokinesis
- Diversified opponents
- Expandable skill tree
- A system of weapons and armor that affect a player's statistics
- A rich and diverse world of Hell
- A multi-story plot combining horror with action and survival
- A hostile environment full of traps and enemies
- Surreal visual setting and gore
- Boss fights"