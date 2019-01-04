Rebellion: Hersteller von Sniper Elite übernimmt TickTock Games - 4Players.de

Entwickler TickTock Games gehört ab sofort zum Unternehmen Rebellion: Der britische Hersteller von Spielen wie Sniper Elite oder Arca's Path VR verkündete den Aufkauf gestern in einer Pressemitteilung. TickTock heißt künftig Rebellion North und wird zum vierten Studio des Unternehmens.



Der Entwickler (der übrigens nichts mit der bei Jugendlichen beliebten Lip-Sync-App "Tik Tok" zu tun hat) wurde von den Industrie-Veteranen Arden Aspinall, Jonathan Wright und Paul Kelly gegründet und arbeitete in seiner zwölfjährigen Geschichte mit Partnern wie Nintendo, Sony, Microsoft, Nvidia und BBC Worldwide zusammen. Bereits bei Rebellion-Projekten wie Rogue Trooper Redux oder der Switch-Version von Battlezone Gold Edition begann die Zusammenarbeit. Konkrete Projekte für die Zukunft wurden aber noch nicht verraten.







"TickTock Games will become Rebellion North, the fourth games studio falling under Rebellion's umbrella, joining Rebellion Liverpool and Rebellion Warwick as sister studios to the company's headquarters in Oxford. Rebellion North has already begun work on upcoming Rebellion games, as the company readies itself for another big year, with multiple unannounced titles set to launch in 2019. Bringing more great people to the company is a great way to start 2019," said Rebellion CEO and Co-Founder Jason Kingsley OBE. "The company continues to grow and it's of utmost important we bring in the right people. We've worked with the team at TickTock Games for a while now, and we know they'll continue to prosper as Rebellion North."











The news comes after another landmark year for Rebellion, which not only saw the release of new IP Strange Brigade, but saw the company acquire a $100m film studio facility and become the custodian of the world's largest catalogue of English language comic book IP, thanks to the acquisition of the comics and fiction assets formerly belonging to IPC. The year closed out with more good news, as Rebellion Co-Founder and CTO Chris Kingsley was awarded an OBE for services to the Economy in the New Years Honours List in recognition of his services to independent UK games development and the UK games industry as a whole, having led Rebellion with his brother for more than 25 years."



