Hotel R'n'R: Hotelzimmer-Demolier-Simulator für VR im Early-Access geplant - 4Players.de

Was macht man als gescheiterter Rock-Musiker? Man schließt natürlich einen Pakt mit dem Teufel und demoliert im Auftrag des gehörnten Krawallmachers Hotelzimmer. Im Virtual-Reality-Titel Hotel R'n'R von Wolf & Wood lässt sich das ab Juni 2019 per Steams Early-Access in Angriff nehmen.
Die kreativen Umbauarbeiten sind dann mit Oculus Rift und HTC Vive kompatibel.
"You are a failed musician who makes a deal with me, the Devil. I give you musical talent, infamy and hard cash, and all you have to do is smash up some hotel rooms for me*.
Each hotel is a unique playground of things to explore, interact with and ultimately destroy. You have time to plan your attack before raising too much suspicion, but once the fireworks start be careful that the maid or hotel manager don’t get into the room.
As you build up infamy and cash, you can unlock a whole pawn shop of oddball weapons, modifiers and performance enhancers that are designed to give you many more creative ways to cause mayhem.
* T&Cs apply, one soul required, non-refundable.
Planned for launch:
- A world tour awaits: Featuring five very different hotels, from New Mexico to Las Vegas via Tokyo, Los Angeles and London
- Lover not a fighter: Come up with imaginative new ways of causing mayhem - your puny flesh breaks so easily
- Pawn to die: The pawn shop and gun range has lots of items such as t-shirt cannons, glue guns and fireworks to aid in your quest to smash the (hotel) system
- Do not disturb: Don’t let the maid, manager or police in because lawyers and resurrections can be expensive
- Mini-games: Visit Purgatory to take on the Devil’s work in a series of mini-games based around the seven deadly sins
- Stuff to do: The Devil has a long list of weird challenges to keep things fresh
- Character customisation: You are a rockstar - show how individual you are with some off-the-shelf tattoos
- Shhh... secrets: Find safe codes, secret passages and areas that are not so obvious on initial inspection"