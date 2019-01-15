Trident's Wake: Kooperativer Zweistick-Shooter mit Ähnlichkeiten zu Helldivers erscheint bald für den PC - 4Players.de

Das menschliche Kolonieschiff Trident muss beschützt werden - vor einer unbekannten Alien-Art! Und das geht laut Entwickler Bacus Studios am besten in Form eines kooperativen Zweistick-Shooters für bis zu vier Personen. Trident's Wake lautet der Titel des Spiels, das "bald" auf Steam erscheinen soll.
Mit dabei: Ein Flammenwerfer und allerlei andere gefährliche Waffensysteme und Fähigkeiten, die sich in erreichten Schiffssektoren freischalten lassen. Kooperation ist offenbar ähnlich wichtig wie in Helldivers.
"You also have at your disposal a wide array of weaponry and abilities. Mix a flamethrower, the “Guzzler”, with a “Javelin” railgun or a "Viper" hand cannon with the "Buster" plasma rifle. Throw a supply pack for your teammates and receive a repair station as a thank you. Add mission modifiers to raise the stakes in exchange for increased rewards. Fight through each of the ship’s sectors, and free them to unlock new weapons and abilities. Customize your weapons by re-rolling their stats, and upgrade them once you’ve found enough tech. Unlock passive bonuses as you increase in rank, and become the legend that aliens fear."
Letztes aktuelles Video: Gameplay-Trailer