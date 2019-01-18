Winds of Change: Gezeichnetes Rollenspiel-Adventure in offener Welt ist im Early Access erhältlich - 4Players.de





Screenshot - Winds of Change (PC) Screenshot - Winds of Change (PC) Screenshot - Winds of Change (PC) Screenshot - Winds of Change (PC)



Mittels magischer Kräfte sollen die anthropomorph anmutenden Fell-Wesen diese Welt bereisen können, indem sie sich quasi einfach in andere Figuren teleportieren. Auch der Aufbau romantischer Beziehungen scheint laut Pressemitteilung eine wichtige Rolle zu spielen:



"Developed by Tall Tail Studios and available on Steam Early Access right now (full launch on Sept. 24, 2019), Winds of Change is 2D adventure game that blends elements of open-world RPGs, point-and-click adventures, and visual novels to create something that feels truly unique. Over the next couple months, I’ll be sharing some exciting content from Tall Tail Studios but in the meantime, wanted to pique your interests by giving you a breakdown of five ways Winds of Change defies genre expectations! Open world with a non-linear narrative: Players are empowered to choose where they travel and who they talk with as they adventure across Alestia, expanding upon visual novel narrative stylings with a living, breathing fantasy world that encourages exploration. Phase into parallel stories: You’re not the only one inhabiting the land of Alestia. Using your powerful seer abilities, transport yourself into the bodies of others in order to get a glimpse of stories unfolding all over the world.

Wer schon die Scorpions pfeifen hört, liegt beim Titel Winds of Change nicht wirklich richtig: Stattdessen handelt es sich um ein im Early Access gestartetes Adventure der Tall Tail Studios mit starkem Rollenspiel-Einschlag, das auf Steam erhältlich ist. Im Fantasy-Reich Alestia kann sich der Spieler innerhalb parallel verlaufender Stories bewegen.Mittels magischer Kräfte sollen die anthropomorph anmutenden Fell-Wesen diese Welt bereisen können, indem sie sich quasi einfach in andere Figuren teleportieren. Auch der Aufbau romantischer Beziehungen scheint laut Pressemitteilung eine wichtige Rolle zu spielen:"Developed by Tall Tail Studios and available on Steam Early Access right now (full launch on Sept. 24, 2019), Winds of Change is 2D adventure game that blends elements of open-world RPGs, point-and-click adventures, and visual novels to create something that feels truly unique. Over the next couple months, I’ll be sharing some exciting content from Tall Tail Studios but in the meantime, wanted to pique your interests by giving you a breakdown of five ways Winds of Change defies genre expectations! Open world with a non-linear narrative: Players are empowered to choose where they travel and who they talk with as they adventure across Alestia, expanding upon visual novel narrative stylings with a living, breathing fantasy world that encourages exploration. Phase into parallel stories: You’re not the only one inhabiting the land of Alestia. Using your powerful seer abilities, transport yourself into the bodies of others in order to get a glimpse of stories unfolding all over the world.

Unleash your inner romantic: Whether you’re interested in a meaningful friendship or something more, Winds of Change approaches relationships with a great deal of fluidity, offering players the option of polyamory, and allowing relationships to grow and develop more naturally, feeling less like a binary gameplay system. Fully-voiced narrative: Tapping into a stellar cast including talent from the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Persona 5, One Punch Man, Mob Psycho 100, and Danganronpa, really get to know the inhabitants of Alestia with full voice support (at full launch), all brought together by a development team of one. Embark on side quests: Filling the open world, players can take on a wealth of side quests which not only serve to expand on the core narrative’s lore, but also flesh out the many characters players will meet and travel with."